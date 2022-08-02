Madison Beer bares toned midriff in an off-the-shoulder sweater on lunch date with Nick Austin in LA

Madison Beer showed off her incredible physique in an off-the-shoulder white sweater on a lunch date with her longtime beau Nick Austin at Fred Segal’s in West Hollywood.

After a bite to eat at Mauro’s Café on Sunday afternoon, the 23-year-old Reckless singer looked effortlessly stylish as she walked back to her car rocking low jeans, gold earrings and brown shearling slippers.

The YouTuber, who rose to fame after Justin Bieber tweeted a link to her cover of At Last in 2012, sported her light brown locks in two braids and a stylish hair clip.

Her beau looked handsome in a plain white t-shirt with several tattoos on his right arm, black pants and Converse sneakers.

The TikTok star and New York native first sparked dating rumors in August 2020, but waited to make their relationship Instagram official until March 2021.

Beer recently returned from performing in sold-out shows in England, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy and Spain.

According to her website, she will be back on the road in August for some more foreign dates.

Over the past decade, the young artist has not only built a successful music career, but has also created a powerful social media presence as an influencer with some 31 million followers.

Madison was previously romantically linked to Blake Griffin, Zack Bia and Jack Gilinsky.

She was also reportedly close to Brooklyn Beckham prior to his relationship with new wife Nicola Peltz.

Beer originally announced that she would be working on a full-length studio album in 2018, before finally releasing Life Support last year.

The artist released a single that same year titled Hurts Like Hell, although it was not one of the 17 songs on her record.

The singer later released the cover of her album in February 2020, after her lead single from the record, Good in Goodbye, debuted the previous month.

Life Support made its debut on February 26 last year and peaked at number 65 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Madison’s album received generally positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised her willingness to work on subject matter.