Madeline Holtznagel, 26, wishes billionaire boyfriend Justin Hemmes  a happy 50th birthday

Madeline Holtznagel, 26, has wished her billionaire boyfriend, tax collector Justin Hemmes, a happy 50th birthday and told the businessman that she “adores him” in a series of sweet photos.

The Aussie model shared a selection of nine images on Instagram showing the couple’s exotic adventures around the world, including days at the beach, sleeping on a private jet and camping in the woods.

“Happy birthday my love, I love you,” she captioned the message.

Showing off their expensive taste, the photo dump started with a photo of Madeline kissing her husband affectionately on the cheek while showing off a Chanel handbag.

Another showed the couple on the beach, with Madeline showing off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini.

The Australian couple also posed at the edge of an infinity pool, while in another they sat together on a private jet.

Showing off a truly lavish lifestyle, one photo showed Justin relaxing in a hammock.

Justin made his debut on the Financial Review Rich List in 2018 with an estimated net worth of $951 million.

Last year, his net worth grew to $1.2 billion, making him the 97th richest person in Australia.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in October 2020, the model said they had actually met for two years before reports of their relationship surfaced.

Although it is not known exactly how long they have been dating, they have been together in public for about two years.

However, Madeline previously hinted that they had known each other for much longer.

It was also reported that Madeline lived in a penthouse apartment owned by Justin in the Sydney beach suburb of Coogee.

“We’ve known each other for two years now and got to know each other when I was modeling in Singapore,” she said at the time.

She added that while the majority of her family has yet to meet her boyfriend, her older sister Simone Holtznagel was a fan.

Simone, 28, was a finalist in the 2011 season of Australia’s Next Top Model.