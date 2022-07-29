Madeleine West’s wacky posts about why her characters couldn’t appear on Neighbours finale

Actress Madeleine West paid a bizarre tribute to the Neighbors final on Thursday evening.

The 41-year-old posted two videos on Instagram explaining why neither her Neighbors characters Dee Bliss/Andrea Somers could appear in the final.

The videos were scenes from the series where her character Dee first fell in love with Ryan Moloney’s Toadie Rebecchi, followed by Dee’s lookalike Andrea in prison for trying to scam him.

Pictured

The Predestination star jokingly wrote alongside the videos “Hi Toadie, we tried to come back for your wedding, but Andrea is still at odds.”

She went on to explain that she couldn’t be there herself, because “I’m now running a yoga retreat in Lombok… besides, it might have been a little awkward that we both showed up.”

Madeleine rose to fame playing Dee Bliss in Neighbors between 2000 and 2003, and also played prominent roles in Underbelly and The Wrong Girl.

Pictured: Madeleine with Ryan Moloney on the show

Pictured: Madeleine's character Neighbors in a prison scene

Her ironic tribute to the beleaguered soap opera was received enthusiastically by fans, with many saying that Dee and Toadie were the “end game.”

The Neighbors final on Thursday night saw Toadie finally get happily ever after by marrying Melanie Pearson, played by Lucinda Cowen.

After two decades of storylines that saw his wife Dee missing on their honeymoon, his second wife Sonya tragically dying of cancer, and Dee coming back from the dead, Toadie’s marriage was the perfect ending point for the soap after 37 years on the air.

Pictured: Jarrod 'Toadfish' Rebecchi and his on-screen wife Dee Grundy

But viewers of the show admitted that they were a little disappointed with the storyline due to the 14-year age difference between the couple.

Some fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations, with one saying Melanie is “too old” for Toadie.

“Haven’t seen Neighbors in years, but just turned around and that woman looks way too old for Toadie!” a fan tweeted.