Madeleine West displays her trim pins in tiny shorts during charity walk in Byron Bay

She’s the Neighbors star vying for a career in state politics.

And Madeleine West, 41, looked every bit the active stateswoman on Saturday as she took part in the I Run For Her community walk in Byron Bay.

Flashing her trim pins in a pair of tiny blue short shorts, the mum-of-six looked fit and fabulous as she pounded the pavement.

Politician aspiring Madeleine West, 41, (pictured) looked every bit the active stateswoman on Saturday as she took part in the I Run For Her community walk in Byron Bay

The Underbelly star was decked out in designer clothes to promote the I Run For Her campaign, which focuses on supporting women experiencing domestic violence.

Her outfit consisted of a baggy printed shirt, black sneakers and a blue cap emblazoned with the logo of the charity Disaster Relief Australia.

At times, the brunette covered up in a baggy gray sweater and shielded her eyes behind large sunglasses.

Flashing her trim pins in a pair of tiny blue short shorts, the mum-of-six looked fit and fabulous as she pounded the pavement

The Underbelly star was decked out in designer clothes to promote the I Run For Her campaign, which focuses on supporting women experiencing domestic violence

Her outfit consisted of a baggy printed shirt, black sneakers and a blue cap emblazoned with the logo of the charity Disaster Relief Australia

During the outing, social justice activist Madeleine could be seen merrily chatting with other women attending the event.

Madeleine’s participation in the charity walk comes as she prepares to stand as an independent candidate in the 2023 NSW election.

The soap star announced her intentions to run during an interview with Studio 10 in March this year.

At times, the brunette covered up in a baggy gray sweater and shielded her eyes behind large sunglasses

During the outing, social justice activist Madeleine could be seen happily chatting with other women attending the event

Madeleine’s shorts were barely visible under her baggy top

Madeleine’s participation in the charity walk comes as she prepares to stand as an independent candidate in the 2023 NSW state election

The Byron Bay-based philanthropist, who had spent weeks helping flood victims in northern NSW, told the program she had become frustrated with how the NSW Government was handling the disaster.

‘I’m not nervous about seeing change anymore, I want to be change. And so today I am formally announcing my intention to stand for state parliament at the NSW election next year, she said, as Studio 10 hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus cheered.

‘I want to be the voice for my region. We need a strong voice on the floor, and I want to be that. When I came to my region [from Melbourne] six years ago – of course I love it like everybody does – but I wanted to understand it, I want to understand it better,’ West said.

The soap star announced her intentions to run during an interview with Studio 10 in March this year

The Byron Bay-based philanthropist, who had spent weeks helping flood victims in northern NSW, told the program she had become frustrated with the NSW government’s handling of the disaster

‘So I dove deep. I am a mother of six. I want to see the region flourish. I want to see my children flourish and everyone’s children flourish there’.

In recent years, West has volunteered her time to help provide food for homeless families in her local area.

She also volunteers for the environmental group ReForest Now, which aims to regenerate northern NSW’s subtropical rainforests.

‘I’m not nervous about seeing change anymore, I want to be change. And so today I am formally announcing my intention to stand for state parliament at the NSW election next year, she said, as Studio 10 hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus cheered.

‘So I dove deep. I am a mother of six. I want to see the region flourish. I want to see my children flourish and everyone’s children flourish there’, she continued

In recent years, West has volunteered her time to help provide food for homeless families in her local area

She also volunteers for the environmental group ReForest Now, which aims to regenerate northern NSW’s subtropical rainforests

The actress also told Studio 10 that she plans to advocate for gender equality

The actress also told Studio 10 that she plans to advocate for gender equality.

Madeleine rose to fame as Dee Bliss on Neighbors between 2000 and 2003.

She has also had prominent roles in Underbelly, Satisfaction and The Wrong Girl.

Madeleine rose to fame as Dee Bliss on Neighbors between 2000 and 2003