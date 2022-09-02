Madeleine McCann suspect’s lawyers reveal ‘evidence’ they claim should release him from jail

Lawyers defending Madeleine McCann, suspect Christian Brueckner, allege “new facts” prove he is not a rapist and should be released from prison.

Convicted pedophile Brueckner, 45, the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance in 2007, is currently in prison in Germany for the 2005 brutal rape of an American national, then 72, in Praia da Luz.

But his attorney, Friedrich Fuelscher, 38, argues that evidence of a noticeable scar or some form of marking on his thigh that helped put him off in 2019 is invalid given Brueckner has no such scar.

Justice activists for Madeleine McCann will be alarmed at the prospect of the prime suspect being acquitted in her disappearance, as it is feared he will disappear once released.

Fuelscher has said the new facts relate to statements by another alleged rape victim of Brueckner, Irishman Hazel Behan, who claimed the man who raped her in 2004 when she was 20 had a scar on his thigh.

Brueckner, who has been in prison since 2019 for an unrelated felony, has been the prime suspect in McCann’s case for two years, but so far no charges have been filed against him. Now his lawyers believe they have evidence that could exonerate him

On May 3, 2007, Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed at the age of three in Praia da Luz, Portugal, with convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect.

But Brueckner recently had his thighs examined in an effort to reveal that he has no such marking on this part of his body.

The “new facts” are the result of an “operative case analysis” by the German version of the FBI, the Federal Criminal Investigation Service (BKA), which indicated that both rapes were committed by the same attacker, Fuelscher claims.

He argues that since Bruckner does not have a scar on his femur, this would mean that not only is he innocent of the 2004 rape of Mrs. Behan, but he also cannot be the person who raped the US citizen in 2005 for which he was accused. currently in prison. jail.

The German prosecution believes that both Ms. Behan and the US national were raped by the same perpetrator, and Fuelscher hopes he can prove that Brueckner did not rape Ms. Behan.

Fuelscher says this revelation could change the prosecution, eventually putting Brueckner behind bars for the 2005 rape in Portugal.

Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry celebrate the 15th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance from Portugal during a vigil in their home village of Rothley

Brueckner is currently serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison locally called the ‘Alcatraz of the North’ in the town of Oldenburg, near the northern city of Bremen.

Fuelscher has now filed a petition with the Braunschweig Regional Court to reopen the 2005 rape case, which took place in Portugal.

However, he said it is unlikely that the matter will be reconsidered.

‘Only a vanishingly small proportion of takeover requests succeed,’ says Fuelscher.

“You see a superior force of the criminal justice system, trying to fend off any attack on the old power of judgment.”

When contacted, Friedrich Fuelscher could not be reached for comment.

Brueckner has been under investigation by German officials for two years over Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

The prosecutor leading the case, Mr. Wolters, repeatedly declined to say whether the prime suspect broke into Praia da Luz’s apartment and grabbed the three-year-old from her bed on May 3, 2007.

Mr Wolters said Brueckner’s alibi about having sex with a girlfriend had fallen apart at the time of the kidnapping.

Madeleine McCann would have turned 18 last year. In 2012, five years after her disappearance, her family published an age e-fit photo showing what Madeleine looked like at age nine (right)

But he admitted his team doesn’t have the forensic evidence to charge the pedophile’s prime suspect amid claims that fibers from Maddie’s pink Eeyore pajamas had been found in his yellow VW campervan.

Mr Wolters hinted that Brueckner, 45, may have had an accomplice, refusing to say whether he was certain that the German took Maddie from her parents’ holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on the Portuguese coast on May 3, 2007. of the Algarve.

Mr Wolters also said they still hadn’t figured out who made Brueckner a mysterious 30-minute phone call, placing him close to where Madeleine disappeared the night she disappeared.

But when asked if he was sure it was Brueckner who broke into the Ocean Club’s apartment and took her, he twice reiterated that he believed he was the killer, but declined to comment on who the killer was. British three-year-old kidnapped.

He said, “We’re sure he’s Madeleine McCann’s killer. We’re sure he killed Madeleine McCann.”