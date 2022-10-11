Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner charged with a series of sex crimes

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner has been charged with a series of sex crimes, but crucially not the disappearance of the British toddler.

Convicted rapist Brueckner, 45, was named by German police two years ago as the man responsible for Madeleine’s kidnapping in May 2007, in a fanfare that sparked worldwide media attention.

But no charges have been filed since then, and the investigation has not positively linked him, despite the heartbreaking news that prosecutors had the heartbreaking news that they had “concrete evidence” that the little girl was dead and the German native was the culprit.

Instead, German investigators have today indicted Brueckner for the rape of two unknown women in Portugal, the rape of Irish tour guide Hazel Behan in 2004, sexual assault in April 2007 on a Portuguese beach nearby where Madeleine disappeared a month later, and sexually assaulted again in April 2007. abuse case in 2017 – again in Portugal.

The crimes allegedly took place between December 2000 and June 2017, when Brueckner was traveling between Germany and Portugal.

The fact that Brueckner has not been charged in Madeline’s disappearance from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment (pictured) in Praia da Luz will bring new heartache, as they had hoped it would mark the end of the 15-year mystery

The charges related to the rapes of the two unknown women come after police were told of a video recording of Brueckner allegedly attacking them.

Helge Busching and Manfred Seyferth – two key witnesses and former friends of Brueckner – are said to have stolen the camera with the recording on it from Brueckner’s home near Praia da Luz on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

In the images – which have disappeared – they describe how an older woman and a young girl are raped by a man they identify as Brueckner, with the attacks taking place in his home.

But the fact that Brueckner has not been charged in Madeline’s disappearance from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz will cause new heartache, as they had hoped it would mark the end of the 15-year mystery.

When asked about the McCann case, District Attorney Hans Christian Wolters told MailOnline: “We hope to put all our energies into the McCann case once the other investigations are completed.

“But we don’t know how it ends, it’s still open for now, maybe we can file a lawsuit, maybe not, but we still have hope.”

Brueckner is currently in Oldenburg Prison, serving seven years for the 2005 rape of an elderly American woman at her Praia da Luz home.

He was convicted after DNA from a hair in her bed was linked to him. Brueckner and his lawyer Friedrich Fulscher have denied his involvement and have maintained that he was convicted after a failed investigation.

Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor investigating Maddie’s disappearance, recently warned that there is no end in sight for the three-year-old’s investigation.

In a letter to a friend seen by MailOnline, Brueckner said: ‘In the 2005 rape of the old lady, the perpetrator was described as dark-eyed and incredibly strong. I was convicted, but I never had dark eyes or looked like Dwayne Johnson.”

He added: “There is absolutely no evidence that I committed this cruel crime. No DNA – just nothing. Things appeared just when there was nothing.

‘My hair from the case 2005 – 13 years old comes across it by chance in the laboratory of the BKA (German police). It was one of 15 hairs that were found, but mysteriously no DNA was found on 13, but on two – mine and the old lady.

“No more words are needed,” he added.

Brueckner’s lawyer has now appealed to German courts requesting that the 2019 rape conviction be re-examined because the evidence used to convict him is weak.

He claims evidence in the new cases under investigation proves that Brueckner was unable to rape the pensioner, as German authorities say the attack and the one on Behan were carried out by the same tattooed man.

But Mr Fulscher has pointed out that his client has no tattoos and has therefore been unable to carry out the rapes, although he told MailOnline that he did not hope his appeal would be upheld.

He said, “Only a vanishingly small proportion of applications are successful.”

The details of the charges against Brueckner include a rape allegedly committed sometime between December 28, 2000 and April 8, 2006 of an unknown woman between the ages of 70 and 80.

He allegedly tied up the woman and raped her in the bedroom of her vacation apartment and beat her with a whip while filming her ordeal.

On another day between the same dates, he is accused of similarly raping an unknown 14-year-old German girl at his home in Praia da Luz.

On June 16, 2004, at about 03:00 am, the suspect is said to have gone to Praia da Rocha in Portugal and entered the apartment of a 20-year-old Hazel Behan through the balcony.

On April 7, 2007, at about 3:30 p.m., the suspect was alleged to have been on a stretch of beach at Salema in the Faro district of Portugal, wearing only shoes and otherwise naked, when he assaulted a ten-year-old German girl who was playing on the rocks and sexually assaulted her. .

Ten years later, he is said to have carried out a similar attack on a children’s playground in Portugal’s Bartolomeu de Messines, where he was arrested by local police.

Under German law, German citizens accused of crimes in other countries can be tried in their own country.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old also murdered Madeleine, then three, after kidnapping her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

Brueckner, who has reportedly denied any involvement in the case, was identified as a suspect in the McCann case in June 2020 by Portuguese officials.