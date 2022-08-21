Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann goes TOPLESS during a sun-soaked beach trip with pals in Formentera

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled holiday in Formentera.

And Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann left nothing to the imagination when she went topless on Saturday while on a beach trip with friends in Spain.

The reality star, 35, showed off her incredible figure in a pair of orange polka dot bikini bottoms as she took a dip in the sea.

Wow! Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann left nothing to the imagination when she went topless on Saturday during a beach trip with friends in Spain

Sophie rocked the wet hair look and opted for a fresh face under stylish white-rimmed sunglasses.

She wore a white choker-style necklace, gold earrings and a ring while on her phone.

Her boyfriend also showed off her lavish assets during the outing as the girls took their tan next to the ocean.

Looks good: she arrived with a matching polka dot bikini top and a beach bag with all her travel essentials in it

Revealing: The star looked confident as she sunbathed topless on the beach

Stylish: She wore a white choker-style necklace, gold earrings and a ring while on her phone

Looks good: Sophie showed off her toned body while soaking up the sun

It comes after Sophie revealed she has embarked on a ‘quest for immortality and eternal beauty’ with a £7k ‘Death Becomes Her Facial’, insisting she ‘will not feel guilty aging gracefully’.

The television personality began her cosmetic adventure by flying to Istanbul, Turkey for stem cell treatment, after taking inspiration from the 1992 black comedy in which fading actresses drink eternal potions of youth.

She continued to insist that she once looked like The Joker after a case of filler botched in 2017, but had quickly sorted it out when she saw herself back on TV.

Day out: Her boyfriend also showed off her ample assets during the outing as the girls kept up their tan next to the ocean

Fun in the sun: the girls then went for a swim in the sea to cool off

Outing: Before arriving in Formentera, the girls enjoyed spending some time in Ibiza

Radiant: At one point they couldn’t contain their excitement when they jumped aboard a small boat

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Sophie explained how the procedure began when plastic surgeon Dr. Tiryaki sucked a ‘little bit of fat from her thigh’ at Gayrettepe Florence Nightingale Hospital.

He then mined the substance for his stem cells in an “amazing machine” before injecting it back into her “facial bone and every skin epidermis layer.”

She continued, “And they also did a little bit of micro, it’s called Nano Fat Transfer, on the temples and cheekbones to restore bone structure.”

Beauty: It comes after Sophie revealed she has embarked on a ‘quest for immortality and eternal beauty’ with a £7k ‘Death becomes her facial’, insisting she ‘will not feel guilty about aging gracefully’

Speaking of her love for the movie Death Becomes Her — starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as waning stars trying to outdo each other with immortal concoctions — she gushed, “It’s one of my top three movies.

“The idea of ​​actually extending your life or even achieving immortality touches me. It’s better than any orgasm I can imagine.

“I am forever searching for the Holy Grail of immortality and beauty.”