Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio and her fiancé James Taylor are having a boy

Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have a baby boy.

The reality star couple shared their happy news on Wednesday’s episode of Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, as James surprised his fiancé with a gender reveal.

Maeva and James, who recently shared their engagement and pregnancy news, shared the special moment with viewers of the E4 reality show.

James hosted a beautiful cake from a local bakery that revealed the gender of their baby inside by using pink or blue sponge.

The TV personality presented Maeva with the white-glazed cake and they anxiously sat down to cut the sponge and find out the sex of their baby.

As Maeva went to cut the cake, she instructed James “not to look,” while he sweetly admitted that he wanted to see the unveiling at the same time.

The blue-colored sponge inside revealed that the couple was having a little boy.

The couple promised to keep their news to themselves for now and didn’t share it on social media until after the episode aired.

Maeva captioned the video: ‘It is. A BOY!’

It comes after fans went into hysterics on Tuesday when James compared having a baby with Maeva to receiving a cricket award at school.

On the second episode of the sun-filled Mallorca special, the excited-to-be father, 27, and his fiancé got ready to head back to London for their first scan.

Before the trip, Maeva began: ‘I don’t know how much longer we can keep this a secret.’

“We’re engaged and a baby is on the way,” James added before expressing his excitement at the news.

“I just want to get my passport, get the fuck out of here, do that scan and come back and tell everyone. And then we’ll tell the world!

“This is bigger than getting my 8th award for best cricketer of the year, Maeva. This is the most important thing in my life,’ he exclaimed.

On Twitter, fans of the show were stunned by the interesting comparison when someone wrote ‘Better than getting his 8th best cricketer award pls.’

Another added: ‘Not that James is comparing his Year 8 Cricket award (or whatever he said) to him and Maeva going to have the baby scan #MadeInChelsea.’

“Award for Best Year 8 Cricket Player,” wrote a third viewer alongside a series of crying face emojis.

Elsewhere, other social media users were happy for James and Maeva, though people questioned whether the model is “mature enough.”

The couple, who will welcome their first child together in November, got engaged in April while visiting the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

In an interview with New magazine, James admitted that while they were both excited about the good news, the pregnancy was “unplanned.”

He revealed: “It was absolutely unplanned. We were conceived around Valentine’s Day. When she told me I think I was in quite a shock.

“Then I started analyzing what I was feeling and it was excitement, it only started to feel real lately.

“I was downstairs folding baby clothes that she was washing, I had one of those moments where I thought, ‘Wow, something will fit in there in a few weeks’.