Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson and James Dunmore celebrate their first anniversary

Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson and James Dunmore have celebrated their one year wedding anniversary posting stunning throwbacks from their Greek nuptials.

Lucy, 31, uploaded a series of gorgeous photos to Instagram on Monday of the couple’s three-day celebration in Kefalonia in September 2021.

“Married for a year, together for seven and a half years. I love you so much,” she wrote alongside her post, before heading to her Story to share more photos from their big day.

In the main photo, Lucy stunned in her white tulle wedding dress as she kissed her former Made In Chelsea colleague James, 33, who looked smart in a black wedding suit.

The former reality star also shared a photo of her gorgeous second dress, an ivory silk slip number, which she wore for the evening portion of her wedding.

James also shared a sweet post for his wife on their first anniversary, writing: ‘Happy 1st wedding anniversary mi amore [my love]! Keep being yourself.’

Lucy also shared a photo of the card James gave her Monday, declaring “I have the best husband.”

Lucy and James tied the knot in a romantic Greek ceremony in Kefalonia in September 2021, after making their union official at a civil ceremony in London.

The pair met seven years ago at Made In Chelsea in 2015, while they were both featured on the E4 reality show.

Lucy announced her engagement to James in September 2020 after asking the question during a romantic sunset cruise in Greece.

Despite their wedding looking like the perfect day, Lucy has previously said how disappointed she was that unexpected rain hampered their plans after spending a fortune on their marriage in hopes of guaranteed Greek sunshine.

Lucy revealed she couldn’t stop crying the morning of her destination wedding, after a massive thunderstorm was predicted for the big day.

Here comes the bride: The former reality star also shared a photo of her gorgeous second dress, an ivory silk slip number, which she wore for the evening portion of her wedding

‘I found you, married you, loved you’: Lucy also shared a photo of the birthday card James gave her Monday, declaring ‘I have the best husband’

Sharing wedding photos on Instagram last year, she wrote, “If I look sad in those stories, it’s because I was.

“It sounds so stupid, but we spent a year planning the wedding and so much money/time/energy put into it… and on the day of the wedding there was a huge thunderstorm.

“We actually got married in the rain and all the plans we had went out the window and we just had to work with what we had.

“I cried about it in the morning, mostly out of frustration, not just for James and me, but all of our guests/family.

“But as soon as I walked down the aisle and saw my husband-to-be smile back at me, I couldn’t stop smiling from then on and the rain became irrelevant to my mind.

“Still, I thought I’d explain my slightly moody face (although it always is).”