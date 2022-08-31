Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell reveals she is dating Jordan Alexander

Her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Harvey Armstrong played out onscreen when they broke up after it was revealed he had cheated on her.

But it seems Emily Blackwell has found happiness again with her new boyfriend Jordan Alexander, the director of a recruitment agency.

The Made In Chelsea star, 25, went Instagram official with her new beau after being teased in the trailer for the upcoming series of the E4 reality show.

Emily revealed her new relationship and shared a slew of beloved photos with Jordan, in addition to a series of heart and fire emojis.

Many of the photos appeared to have been taken on a romantic holiday together as the couple posed in swimwear as they lay on a lounger.

The relationship was endorsed by Emily’s best friend Miles Nazaire, who revealed his romantic feelings for her during the show’s final season.

Emily brushed off Miles’ advances when they agreed to stop developing their relationship in an effort to maintain their long-standing friendship.

Miles offered his well wishes under the post, writing: ‘It’s INSTA OFFICIAL!! Love you both so much! [heart].’

Emily also received congratulations from her co-stars Tiffany Watson and Sophie Habboo.

Emily and Sophie broke up when Emily started dating Harvey, who Sophie had dated for three years before, but now their friendship is back on track.

Sophie is now engaged to Podcaster and lovable entrepreneur Jamie, after he asked the question in December.

Emily dumped Harvey Armstrong after putting another woman to bed behind her back and lying about it before being caught with an incriminating photo.

She was forced to confront Harvey, 27, about his lies after he was pictured with his arm around an unknown girl at an after party, leading Emily to correctly suspect that he had betrayed her.

In scenes aired on the E4 series, Emily called Harvey a “lying piece of f***ing s***” and ordered him to “be a man for once” when he finally admitted to cheating, which resulted in at the end of their two-year relationship.

Ruby Adler discovered that Harvey had been unfaithful after an afterparty he attended with a mysterious woman, but the entrepreneur insisted nothing happened between them except that he wanted to keep her warm.

Emily’s suspicions grew when she learned that Harvey had left co-star Tristan Phipps’ party at 6:00 am but had returned home at 8:00 am to the flat they shared – unable to explain that he was absent for two hours.

“You don’t kiss someone when you love someone, motherfucker. Are you joking? Did you throw away our relationship from two years earlier?’

After claiming Emily was the ‘girl of his dreams’, Harvey crept: ‘I’m kidding myself that I ended up in this position. I don’t want to continue with the lie. I’m sick of it.’

Emily realized her ex’s story was wrong after brazenly claiming he put his arm around another woman because she complained that she was cold.

She explained to co-star Tiffany Watson: “Someone sent me a picture of him sitting on Tristan’s couch with his arm around a girl – a random girl I didn’t know – he told me she was cold. I literally said “do you think I’m going to believe that.” I said, “There are things called jumpers.”

“He’s pushed me so far that I feel like the only way I can describe it is get away from me. I threw him out of the flat. Something isn’t right with me because Harvey came home at eight, while Tristan says he came home at six. Where the hell have you been for two hours then?’

Emily questioned co-stars Tristan and Reza Amiri-Garroussi, who were at the afterparty with Harvey, but both resisted giving any information.

Ruby later revealed that Tristan and her boyfriend Reza had removed their microphones in the toilet while filming Made In Chelsea to secretly discuss Harvey’s infidelity.

She explained, “Tristan and Rez both took their mics off—because Tristan had asked Rez to—and kind of mimicked him that Harvey had come with this girl in question and that more had happened.”

MailOnline revealed that Emily and Harvey split in February after he considered partying more important than their relationship.

A source revealed at the time that Emily was “devastated” by the way Harvey had treated her, especially as they moved in together and she saw a future with him.