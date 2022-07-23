Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton wed for the second time

Binky Felstead and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton tied the knot for the second time on Friday during a romantic ceremony in Corfu.

The couple originally exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea’s Old Town Hall on July 23, 2021.

And now The Made In Chelsea star, 32, and her husband had their big dream wedding in Greece, surrounded by friends and family.

Congratulations! Binky Felstead and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton tied the knot for the second time on Friday during a romantic ceremony in Corfu (photo of fitting wedding dresses earlier this year)

Announce the news in HELLO! MagazineBinky said, “We just wanted to have a party for a week, so we thought we’d get out of the country and go somewhere to celebrate with our friends and some of our family,

‘Corfu is beautiful. We’ve been there a few times and it really is a special place for us.’

The happy couple were joined by Binky’s former co-stars Ollie Locke, Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue.

Max previously told the publication that they had rented a “big boat to sail around the coves” and also arranged a cliffside location for their wedding.

He added that they have rented a private beach where they can enjoy a meal with their loved ones after the ceremony.

They also revealed that they planned to barbecue on the beach and go snorkeling.

Devoted Parents: Max and Binky welcomed their first child together in June 2021 – a baby boy named Wolfie

Binky wrote about their first big day in an Instagram post last year: ‘BLIMEY- WE ARE MARRIED!!!! @max_fd

“I had one of the most special days of my life when I married my best friend. My beautiful, beautiful daughter is my flower girl, who gives/drops the rings…my big brother who gives me away… and Wolfie who sleeps all the time!

‘This was an intimate family day considering all the ever-changing rules… Bring it on, next year when we do it all again to celebrate and party with all our loved ones and friends!!☀️ We’ve found a perfect sunny location! !’

Merry! Binky found love with Max and the couple announced they were engaged after dating for 19 months in September 2020

Max and Binky welcomed their first child together in June 2021 – a baby boy named Wolfie.

Binky also shares daughter India, three, with ex-boyfriend Josh “JP” Patterson, whom Max is a doting stepfather.

The couple revealed they were engaged after 19 months of dating in a sweet Instagram post shared in September 2020 after meeting at Soho Farmhouse.

She revealed the good news via Instagram when she shared a photo of her kissing the businessman while raising her hand to show off the sparkling diamond ring.

Gushing on the proposal, which took place after he asked her daughter for permission to ask the question, she wrote, “Easiest ‘Yes’ EVER!”

In the sweet click, Binky passionately kissed her beau after she accepted his proposal, which took place in a picturesque field near the Long Man of Wilmington.