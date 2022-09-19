Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes shows off her baby bump in white lingerie as her due date nears

She is now waiting any moment for the birth of her first child.

And pregnant former Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes showed off her gorgeous baby bump as she posed in white lace lingerie for a stunning Instagram photo on Sunday

The Irish reality TV personality, 32, sat on the knee of her recruitment consultant, husband Charlie Tupper, as he tenderly stroked her.

'Ready for you': Pregnant former Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes showed off her baby bump as she posed in white lace lingerie with husband Charlie Tupper on Sunday

With the sweet photo, the mother-to-be wrote: “Ready for you.”

Nicola and Charlie announced their happy news via their respective Instagram pages in May, nine months after getting married.

The ex-MIC star wrote next to a photo of her belly: ‘Hi baby’.

Nicola hinted that her due date on September 1 was fast approaching, as she posed in lingerie to show off her baby bump on Instagram, writing: “Not long now.”

'Not long now':

The couple married in an idyllic Surrey ceremony at Botleys Mansion in August 2021 after five years together, with Nicola’s former co-stars Lucy and Tiffany Watson in attendance.

Nicola admitted the wedding plans had to be adjusted due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, with the ceremony slated to take just six weeks.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in August, with Nicola posting a sweet wedding photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She wrote next to the photo: “Being your wife for a year… we just bought our first house, we have a baby on the way and I couldn’t love you anymore.”

Happy news:

What a year:

Charlie proposed to wear a dazzling diamond ring during a trip to Ibiza in September 2020.

The Irish beauty previously praised her ‘very normal’ husband after being introduced by her Made In Chelsea colleague, ex-boyfriend Alex Mytton, 31.

She said, “Charlie isn’t in the reality world. He is a very normal boy. He has a recruitment agency in town. He’s a nice guy.’

In his wedding speech, Charlie said, “The story of our beginnings is a bit hazy because we were heavily drunk, well, of course I was.

Loved up:

‘But through the haze I clearly remember Nicola came up to me and started talking to me, I had no idea what was going on, is this happening? Is she really chatting? I couldn’t believe it, I was so lucky to be in that situation.’

“Despite how drunk I was after drinking half my gin and tonic, I’ll never forget those piercing blue eyes that looked at me and from that moment I knew I was starting to fall or fall for you, I can’t remember .’

Nicola rose to fame on E4’s Made in Chelsea in 2015, where she joined the cast as ex Alex’s then-girlfriend.

She left the show in 2016 after the relationship broke down following Alex’s alleged infidelity, who broke up with her via text message.