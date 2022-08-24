Made In Chelsea fans in hysterics as James Taylor compares having a baby with Maeva to school award

<!–

Made In Chelsea fans were in hysterics on Tuesday when James Taylor compared having a baby with Maeva D’Ascanio to receiving a cricket award at school.

On the second episode of the sun-filled Mallorca special, the excited-to-be father, 27, and his fiancée, 30, were getting ready to head back to London for their first scan.

Before the trip, Maeva began: ‘I don’t know how much longer we can keep this a secret.’

“We’re engaged and a baby is on the way,” James added before expressing his excitement at the news.

“I just want to get my passport, get the fuck out, do that scan and come back and tell everyone. And then we’ll tell the world!

“This is bigger than getting my 8th award for best cricketer of the year, Maeva. This is the most important thing in my life,’ he exclaimed.

On Twitter, fans of the show were stunned by the interesting comparison when someone wrote ‘Better than getting his 8th best cricketer award pls.’

Another added: ‘Not that James is comparing his Year 8 Cricket award (or whatever he said) to him and Maeva going to have the baby scan #MadeInChelsea.’

“Award for Best Year 8 Cricket Player,” wrote a third viewer alongside a series of crying face emojis.

Elsewhere, other social media users were happy for James and Maeva, though people questioned whether the model is “mature enough.”

The couple, who will welcome their first child together in November, got engaged in April while visiting the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

In an interview with New magazine, James admitted that while they were both excited about the good news, the pregnancy was “unplanned.”

He revealed: “It was absolutely unplanned. We were conceived around Valentine’s Day. When she told me I think I was in quite a shock.

“Then I started analyzing what I was feeling and it was excitement, it only started to feel real lately.

“I was downstairs folding baby clothes that she was washing, I had one of those moments when I thought, ‘Wow, I’ll have something in there in a few weeks’.”