Maddy Green guides NZ to last-ball win
New Zealand women 102 for 5 beats (Green 32, Gajnabi 1-8) West Indian Women 101 for 8 (Matthews 56, Bates 3-10, Jonas 2-8, Carson 2-17) by five wickets
New Zealand chose to field first and struck early in the innings, with Jonas clearing opener Aaliyah Alleyne for six in the fifth over. From then on, the hosts continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, except for Matthews – who made her sixth T20I-fifty – none of the West Indian batters crossed double digits. Matthews also hit at a more than run-a-ball pace as she finished with three fours and four sixes to take the team past 100. But without support from the other side, the team could only muster 101.
From 63 for 1, West Indies lost their next six wickets for 33 runs, thanks to Carsen, who was responsible for Rashada Williams and Chedean Nation, and Bates, who eliminated Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi and Afy Fletcher. Bates gave marks of 3 for 10 of her three overs.
In the chase, New Zealand lost Bates and Brooke Halliday in the eighth over, but Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr came in with 23 and 25 respectively, before Green took the team home with an unbeaten knock of 29 balls. For the West Indies, Sheneta Grimmond, Fletcher and Gajnabi each scalped a wicket.