Maddy Green guides NZ to last-ball win

New Zealand women 102 for 5 beats (Green 32, Gajnabi 1-8) West Indian Women 101 for 8 (Matthews 56, Bates 3-10, Jonas 2-8, Carson 2-17) by five wickets

Maddy Green’s unbeaten 32 helped New Zealand win the last ball against the West Indies in North Sound, helping the visitors win the series 4-1. New Zealand chased the low goal of 102 with five wickets in hand after Fran Jonas, Eden Carson and Suzie Bates narrowed the West Indies to 101 for 8. For the hosts, 56 of captain Hayley Matthews was in vain.

New Zealand chose to field first and struck early in the innings, with Jonas clearing opener Aaliyah Alleyne for six in the fifth over. From then on, the hosts continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, except for Matthews – who made her sixth T20I-fifty – none of the West Indian batters crossed double digits. Matthews also hit at a more than run-a-ball pace as she finished with three fours and four sixes to take the team past 100. But without support from the other side, the team could only muster 101.

From 63 for 1, West Indies lost their next six wickets for 33 runs, thanks to Carsen, who was responsible for Rashada Williams and Chedean Nation, and Bates, who eliminated Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi and Afy Fletcher. Bates gave marks of 3 for 10 of her three overs.