Maddie Mogen’s father, Idaho victim, is convinced the killer made a mistake that will lead to their arrest

Idaho victim Maddie Mogen’s grieving father says he’s convinced the killer made a mistake at the scene that will lead to their arrest, but admits to being surprised he’s “still waiting” for answers.

“I’ve known from the very beginning that people can’t get away with these things these days,” said Ben Mogen when the case was six weeks old.

“There are too many things you can get caught up in, like DNA and videos everywhere. This is not something people can get away with, that remains unresolved.”

Mogen continues to struggle with the excruciating loss of his 21-year-old daughter Maddie, whom he described as “smart, funny, a real go-getter.”

Maddie along with her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves; their roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s friend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home near the University of Idaho campus in the early morning hours of November 13.

Maddie Mogen, 21, and her dad, Ben Mogen, in a July 4 photo

Pic shows: (LR) Housemates Dylan Mortensen, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen (on Kaylee’s shoulders) Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Bethany Funke – four victims and two survivors of mysterious murders in their home near the Idaho University campus.T

On the day of his daughter’s wake, Mogen said, investigators talked to him for three hours. He expressed his gratitude for all they have done so far, but still has so many unanswered questions as his daughter’s killer(s) are still unexplained.

“There were so many questions that I thought would be answered, and we’re still waiting,” he said.

The grieving father said one of the lead investigators is in constant contact with him.

He said the frequent updates are something he particularly appreciates, with all the online speculation, gossip and misinformation that has emerged and what he says are “hurtful.”

“It’s hard for me to read all these articles,” Mogen said. “I can get all my news on that (Detectives), and I don’t have to try to sift through all this misinformation.”

But he also expressed gratitude that investigators can tap resources from across the country, especially the FBI, and that they work around the clock, including the holidays, to find those responsible so he can get justice for his daughter.

“I just need to know that they know what they’re doing, and if they don’t, then they know someone who does,” he said.

A Christmas flower has been placed at the house where the four Idaho students were murdered

Ben Mogen speaks at a vigil for his daughter Madison, Maddie, Mogen

A 2003 Christmas portrait of Maddie when she was 2 years old, dressed in Christmas clothes

Maddie pictured here (left)

The distraught Mogen said he tries to get through each day. Eis the first Christmas without Maddie for their close-knit family.

A memorial service is planned to commemorate his daughter whom he described as someone who “inspired” him.

“I’m so proud to say she was my daughter and what she did with her life and where she went,” Mogen said. “She lived the life she deserved.”