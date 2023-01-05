Madden 23 players mourn lost teams as bug breaks 60% of affected saves

Grim news for Madden 23 fans: a recent server error has resulted in players losing access to their online saves in the extremely popular Franchise mode.

Between December 28 and December 29, players logging into franchise leagues discovered that their data was corrupted due to a storage issue on EA’s Madden 23 servers. Online Franchise Mode, Connected Franchise Mode, and Face of the Franchise saves were all corrupted during this time.

