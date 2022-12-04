Mad Monday footballers from Glen Waverley Football Club almost cost the club everything

A lewd act that went viral around the world nearly marked the end of an Aussie rules football club with a proud 50-year history.

The full fallout from the viral video, which showed a Glen Waverley Football Club player performing a sex act with another male player in a Melbourne pub, can now be revealed months after the sickening display was broadcast worldwide.

On Thursday, City of Monash chief executive officer Dr Andi Diamond told Daily Mail Australia it had no choice but to act after reports of ‘inappropriate and worrying behaviour’ during the club’s end of season.

“Council staff have met with the club’s management to clarify the steps being taken to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” Dr Diamond told Daily Mail Australia.

Those steps, according to the Herald Sun, went so far as to kick the club out of the council's clubrooms.

In a letter seen by the Melbourne newspaper, the council highlighted clauses in the club’s contract regarding inappropriate behavior and how it could withdraw use of a facility at any time.

“The council is trying to understand what action the club will take to ensure that the club’s conduct is in line with the council’s policies to ensure they are eligible for future use of the council’s facilities” , the letter said.

Dr. Diamond declined to discuss with Daily Mail Australia how harshly the council was willing to punish the club for the council’s humiliating scourge.

But he made it clear that the members of the council were outraged by what happened at the Mountain View Hotel.

“The council understands that the event has not been approved by management, but we have clear expectations about how clubs based in the council’s facilities should operate both on and off the pitch,” said Dr Diamond.

At the time of the incident, news reports had described the behavior as so mean, so public and so over the top that it would forever be linked to not just the club, but the entire suburb.

Located just down the road from Melbourne’s famous VFL Park, Glen Waverley Football Club had a respected reputation before the Mad Monday binge made headlines worldwide.

The club was revered as one that produced top AFL talent.

The Pickering brothers, both Justin and Michael, became champion soccer players along with Richmond.

Patrons claimed the team smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaped indoors, stole drinks from behind the bar and danced on tables.

They further claimed that bathrooms were damaged and covered in vomit and that players were insulting other customers.

But what happened next to a pool table that day will put Glen Waverley Football Club on every list of Mad Monday infamy for decades to come.

The story goes when one player lost a bet to another he was forced into sexual acts in the pub.

That act, in all its depravity, was captured on video by another team member, whose decision to share the hilarity sent the footage going viral within hours.

The winner, dressed in a sea captain’s white jacket adorned with medals, was filmed standing with legs spread with his underwear down while the loser fell to his knees and performed the act.

‘Suck it’ was heard from a man yelling as another player dressed in condemned orange went in to get a better look.

A young player wearing a Geelong jersey watched.

The 12-second video quickly spread within local footy circles and was in the hands of Melbourne journalists the following day.

The story, which first appeared in Melbourne's Herald Sun, was immediately picked up by national news sites before splashing across the world famous celebrity website TMZ.

It wasn’t long before the New York Post published the story, as did a number of other news sites across the planet.

If you just hit “Glen Waverley” on Twitter, you’ll get tons of tweets referencing the club’s deranged antics in Mountain View.

Club chairman Matt Hollard told the Daily Mail Australia in August that the team’s conduct during the August 14 end-of-year celebrations threatened to derail the past 20 years of building the club.

As much as I am concerned about the players, I am the president of the football club – that means everyone within the club – so my concern is huge and it is exhausting and we have to do our best to deal with a horrible situation,” he said .

Mr Hollard told the Herald Sun that many sponsors quickly dropped the club as parents withdrew their children from the juniors.

With the finals approaching, the club was in danger of being booted out of its ‘first class’ facilities in Central Reserve.

The sale of final drink had kept the club afloat for years.

When the club tried to explain how they were handling the mess, the council reportedly told the president that the decision had been taken to move them to Wellington Reserve in Mulgrave and to suspend the liquor licence.

“For a club that is in a very changing demographic with an Indian-Asian population, if we didn’t have those finals, the club wouldn’t survive,” Hollard told the newspaper.

Michael Pickering from Richmond has been a figurehead for Glen Waverley Football Club since the 1980s

“We don’t have enough numbers for the club to survive on its own. Those finals actually put a little money in our bank at the end of each year to move forward.’

Behind the scenes, the club board came under fire from within when the players turned against it.

An emergency meeting in the wake of the scandal did not go to plan, with senior players walking out amid allegations that the club failed to look after the mental health of those directly involved.

Mr Hollard had told Daily Mail Australia that the club had provided support for the men seen in the video and had refuted reports that one of the men had been dumped on the spot by his wife.

“That’s absolutely not true,” he said.

On November 11, the club announced an all-new coaching team for 2023.

The announcement came with a blurb stating that the team would help “rebuild our club with excitement and pride by providing an inclusive and inspiring culture and a passionate commitment, while also celebrating our 50th anniversary.” ‘.

At the time of that announcement, the club was still facing a very uncertain future.

According to the Herald Sun, the council decided a few days ago to allow the club to stay at its home ground after making an impassioned plea to the mayor and other council members.

Dr. Diamond told Daily Mail Australia that the council was now satisfied with the way those responsible had handled the crisis.

“Council staff are pleased with the way the club has handled this matter, including a commitment to cultural change, plans for a new coaching structure, the expansion of the football club committee and the expected intake of junior and senior players for the 2023 season. The club will continue to operate at its current location,” he said.

While the scandal caused about 30 players to leave the club, next season it will look for a U/19 team for the first time.

“That video almost killed us, but we can now say that we are about to enter a new era with a new culture,” said Mr. Hollard.