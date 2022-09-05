Mad Monday chaos as Western Bulldogs star Zaine Cordy is CARRIED to a taxi by teammates
The Western Bulldogs washed away disappointment for their dramatic elimination final loss to Fremantle with a Mad Monday session.
Bulldogs star Zaine Cordy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Josh Dunkley, Mitch Wallis and Tom Liberatore all attended the event Monday afternoon at a local pub in Melbourne’s western suburbs.
The celebrations clearly took their toll on Cordy, who could be seen outside the venue a little worse for wear as he waited to be carried to a waiting car by Liberatore and Dunkley.
Western Bulldogs players held a Mad Monday session to celebrate the end of the season
The Bulldogs’ season came to a disappointing end in Perth on Saturday, as the Doggies lost a 41-point lead and lost an 11.7 (73) to 8.12 (60) win in front of a record crowd of 58,982 fans at Optus Stadium. .
The result saw the Dockers reach a semi-final against Collingwood in the MCG next Saturday, but marked the end of the road for the Dogs, who lost the Melbourne Grand Final 12 months ago.
And unfortunately for Bulldogs fans, there were uncanny similarities between the two matches and not just because Saturday’s defeat came at the same venue where they suffered a humiliating 74-point defeat in the grand final against Melbourne last year.
The celebrations seemed to take their toll on Bulldogs star Zaine Cordy (center)
The Bulldogs defender sat in front of the pub towards the end of the afternoon
Cordy had to be helped up by teammates Tom Liberatore (left) and Josh Dunkley
Liberatore and Dunkley finally carried Cordy to a waiting car
Mitch Wallis wore a rather colorful outfit as he joined his teammates
Twelve months ago, the Demons kicked six goals in 15 minutes in the third term to turn a 19-point lead into a 24-point lead at the last substitution, before starting nine Bulldogs majors in the final term.
Trailing 42-1 in nine minutes into the second term, the Dockers scored 10 of the next 11 goals to rack up a famous win.
“We were up 40, it’s a significant swing and it’s bloody disappointing,” said Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, warning not to compare Saturday’s loss with their big-final defeat.
However, he admitted it was difficult to know if the “trauma” of that loss had lingered over the season.
Several Bulldogs players all attended the event on Monday afternoon at a local pub in Melbourne’s western suburbs
Marcus Bontempelli (right) was in the middle of the action during the celebrations
Bulldogs players dropped out after disappointing elimination final loss on Saturday
“It’s hard to comprehend any magnitude of that, whether it did or not,” he said.
“We felt at different stages, with one or two of the significant wins, that we definitely went beyond that.
“But all of us as individuals, if we think about what we’re capable of, we’d think for ourselves and say, ‘I think I could be more consistent.’
‘We should aim for that next year.’