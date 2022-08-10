Mad Max: Fury Road star Anya Taylor-Joy smokes a cigarette while strolling through the park in Sydney

She is currently in Australia filming the latest Mad Max episode.

And actress Anya Taylor-Joy took a well-deserved day off on Monday and spent the day in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

The 26-year-old, who is best known for her role in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, was seen with a cigarette while strolling in the iconic park.

Anya sat on a park bench and lit a cigarette to smoke, flashing her dazzling wedding and engagement ring.

Dressed from head to toe in oversized black outerwear, the award-winning actress can withstand the winter weather in a black trench coat, black trousers and a black beanie.

She was wearing black Bose QuietComfort headphones and a carrying case from Sydney’s renowned Ritz Cinemas in Randwick.

Anya talked on the phone enjoying her smoke break

The canvas bag features several famous film directors, including Sofia Coppola, George Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Federico Fellini and Ava Duvernay.

Anya also appeared to be wearing a long blonde wig, with her brown hair peeking out from underneath after the actress’s hair was dyed brown while filming Mad Max: Fury Road.

Last year, the Golden Globe winner revealed that she suffered a burnout while filming The Queens’s Gambit, as it came right after filming two movies.

The first was her lead role in Autumn de Wilde’s big screen adaptation of Emma. After just one day off, she started working on psychological horror Last Night in Soho, before immediately starting filming The Queen’s Gambit.

“I survived on Diet Coke, cigarettes and coffee, and by the end I was like, ‘I have to eat a vegetable,'” she told Tatler magazine at the time.

By the time she started filming the Netflix miniseries, Anya admitted that she was in bed at 8pm every night, but struggled with wanting to go out and party like her friends in their 20s.

“It’s: go home, take a bath, get up for work. I sound mental, but that’s what’s working for me right now,” she added.

Anya’s last sighting was just a week after she was first seen on the set of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

Dressed as the titular character Furiosa, the American star looked worlds away from her usually polished, stylish self as she filmed in front of a green screen in southern Sydney on Wednesday, August 3.

She traded in her signature platinum locks for a messy matte brown haircut and tatty clothes, and the smiling star was unrecognizable on set when she got stuck in her last role.

Anya played an orphan named Beth Harmon who becomes a chess prodigy in the Netflix miniseries

Her costume consisted of a soiled brown T-shirt with one sleeve missing and loose pants. She also wore a green glove, which will be used in post-production to create her character Furiosa’s prosthetic arm.

Anya has become hugely famous in recent years thanks to her role in Netflix drama The Queens Gambit and the films Emma and The Northman, in which she stars alongside Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman.

Anya arrived in Sydney in May before filming Furiosa, accompanied by her partner Malcolm McRae, whom she secretly married in June.

Mad Max: Furiosa is slated for release in 2024.