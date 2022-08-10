Mad Max Furiosa banned for a week because George Miller is isolating with Covid

<!–

Production on the latest Mad Max episode Furiosa has been halted in Sydney after legendary director George Miller caught Covid.

The Daily Mail Australia can reveal that production, which has been underway at a number of locations in and around Sydney since June, has been suspended for a week and all on-screen shooting has been halted until at least August 15.

It is clear that Miller, 77, tested positive for Covid early this week and has been forced to self-isolate at his Sydney home.

Multimillion-dollar production, which is currently based at a Kurnell site just south of Sydney, is set to resume next week.

George Miller (center) isolates with Covid at his Sydney home

Chris Hemsworth seen on the set of Furiosa on location in Kurnell in early July

Furiosa producers have been approached for comment.

The setback mirrors Miller’s infamous shooting for Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, which was plagued by a number of costly delays and production issues.

The shoot initially started in Namibia, but faced some PR problems after the Namibian Conservation Coast and Management Project accused the producers of damaging a number of plant and animal species in a leaked design.

The filmmakers later dismissed these messages as “rhetoric.”

Subsequent filming took place in Potts Hill and Penrith Lakes in western Sydney, but bad weather led to a number of delays.

Years later, it was also revealed that tensions between Mad Max: Fury Road stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy also led to major disturbances on set, with Theron later admitting that she demanded protection from Hardy at one point.

Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, which has been plagued by several costly delays

George Miller with Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy at the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere after the pair regularly clashed on set

Speaking to writer Kyle Buchanan for his book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron said Hardy’s being late on set created tension that almost completely derailed the film.

After Hardy arrived several hours late one day, Theron asked the British actor; “How disrespectful are you?” and said the producers “should pay the f—— a $100,000 fine for every minute he delays this crew.”

Hardy responded by “coming to her” and saying, “What did you say to me?”

The Oscar-winning actress later confirmed that the couple had “settled” their disagreements.

The film grossed nearly $400 million worldwide and won six Oscars.

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as Furiosa for the Fury Road prequel which has been discontinued in Sydney

Furiosa is a prequel to Fury Road with Anya Taylor-Joy playing a younger Theron in the title role as the headliner of the post-apocalyptic blockbuster.

Taylor-Joy and co-star Chris Hemsworth were first caught on set just before the current shutdown, with both wearing a red wig for their roles.

Details about Hemsworth’s character in the film have been kept secret by Miller and studio insiders Warner Bros., with his role officially defined as “unspecified.”