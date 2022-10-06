WhatsNew2Day
Macworld Podcast: What’s cool about the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 8

By Jacky

Apple’s new AirPods Pro have arrived! If you’re in the market for new earphones, are they worth considering? We also take a closer look at the new Apple Watch Series 8 in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 811 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 811

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast – or leave us a review! – right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon music.

To find past episodes, visit the Macworld podcast page or our home at Soundcloud.

