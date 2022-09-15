The latest major overhaul of the iPhone operating system is here! This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about iOS 16: the new features you can use now, the new features you have to wait for, should you bother with them at all? And more! Stay tuned.

This is episode 808 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon and Roman Loyola.

Listen to Episode 808

Macworld Podcast: iOS 16 is here! 3 Amazon

To acquire information

Click on the links below to learn more about what we talked about on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast – or leave a review! – here in the Podcasts app. Or you can target your favorite podcast savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon music.

To find past episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home at Soundcloud.