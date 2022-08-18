This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about your hottakes! You have thoughts about the MacBook Air, the A16 processor in the next iPhone, foldable iPhones and more. Let us know what you have to say!

This is episode 804 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon and Roman Loyola.

Listen to Episode 804

Macworld Podcast: Hot takes on the MacBook Air, A16, folding iPhones, and more 2 Amazon

Here are the reader hot-takes we covered on the show.

MacBook Air limitation

Roman recently wrote an article about all the hot air being blown about the so-called throttling issue with the MacBook Air. It seems to be a hot topic.

Paul Niser sent an email that said:

FULLY agree that all throttle pressure is excessive and if this affects anyone they are using the wrong computer. For me, on a relative basis, my new MBA, even after hitting the capping speeds, is still significantly faster than my mid-2018 MBP (on the benchmarks). Paul Niser

James Wagers sent an email with a different take:

[Roman] said everyone knows that the MacBook Air is largely aimed at STUDENTS, and yet there are many different types of students, including graphic design majors like my daughter, who use the Adobe suite and even video editing apps. Technical students can also use apps that are very taxing on the computer. They need a fast, light and cheap computer to do their best at school. There is no question that this computer is aimed at students. Therefore, to say that the only people who should be using the MacBook Air are people who just surf the web or do Microsoft word processing or Garage Band is a flawed understanding of what this computer is all about. Then you can’t criticize anyone for testing 8K features briefly, because Apple itself touts those 8K features inherent in the M2 chip! And while I agree that if you’re going to do that kind of work as your primary job, you’ll have to buy a more expensive MacBook Pro for that, but the fact remains that it only makes sense to test the features inherent in a given Apple product that Apple emphasizes its own advertising. James Wagers

Nobody cares about the A16

In July, Jason wrote an article predicting what to expect from the A16, the processor likely to be in the iPhone 14. However, it seems there is a vocal number of readers that don’t prioritize the processor when deciding whether to upgrade or not.

I upgrade for camera improvements. As far as chip speed supports that, well and good. The last few iterations were fast enough for other activities. — Americrat (@Americrat4me) July 26, 2022

For whatever reason I choose to buy a new phone, the processor is the last. Even behind color.

Phones have been fast enough for at least 4 years now, I don’t notice any improvements in performance. — Wes (@Dm_me_your_dogs) July 25, 2022

However I really have no reason to upgrade from my 11,120Hz would be nice but honestly I don’t hook it up to a gaming monitor and keyboard so I’m honestly confused as to why I or almost anyone needs a faster phone . — Breck 🔜 Furever West (@BreckTheHyena) July 25, 2022

Foldable iPhones

Our colleague David Price wrote a column about the foldable phone market and the absence of Apple in that market. David points out that Apple doesn’t care about being first to market; it prefers to be the best in the market. But it’s a little odd that we haven’t heard much about a foldable iPhone outside of the patent filings. Some readers don’t care.

There’s no reason to make or own a foldable phone — Franckhertz (@franckhertz) August 13, 2022

Hopefully so. Nobody asks for it. — Nicholas Gorrell (@njgorrell) August 11, 2022

I’ve seen the foldable phones. Yes. Apple is doing the right thing. — Jim Ellison (@JimElli20296935) August 14, 2022

AirPods: Goodbye to Lightning

It is rumored that Apple will replace the Lightning connector of the AirPods with USB-C next year. This is probably related to the European Union law mandating USB-C as a charging port on devices. I chose this story because I thought people wouldn’t be sad to see Lightning disappear, but at least a few readers on Twitter think otherwise.

Disappointing. USB-c is terrible — Splatty.eth (@DrewSplatt) August 10, 2022

It seems that lighting has a much better design than usb c. Shame they have to switch to an inferior port and plug — Jo D (@JDTweetter) August 10, 2022

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast – or leave a review! – here in the Podcasts app. Or you can target your favorite podcast savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon music.

Visit the Macworld podcast page or our home on Soundcloud to find past episodes.