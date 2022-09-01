Apple’s Big “Far Out” Event Is Coming! What can we expect to see? We know we’ll see the iPhone 14, but what else? New Apple Watches? How about an update of the AirPods Pro? We talk about the upcoming Far Out event in this episode of the Macworld Podcast! Linger.

This is episode 806 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon and Roman Loyola.

Listen to Episode 806

Macworld Podcast: 'Far Out' September 7 Apple event preview 2 Amazon

To acquire information

Click on the links below to learn more about what we talked about on the show.

While we won’t go into detail about the iPhone 14 in this episode, we did devote an entire episode to the new phone last week. Here’s how to listen to the Macworld Podcast Episode 805 which previews the iPhone 14.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast – or leave a review! – here in the Podcasts app. Or you can target your favorite podcast savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon music.

Visit the Macworld podcast page or our home on Soundcloud to find past episodes.