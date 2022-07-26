Macron says France ‘remains committed’ to Africa’s security on first stop of three-nation tour

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his country would support Africa’s need for security as he embarked on a three-country trip to renew France’s relations with the continent.

As for a long-standing complaint in France’s former African colonies, Macron also announced that French colonial-era archives would be opened in Cameroon so that historians can “shed light” on “painful moments”.

In a speech in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé, Macron promised that France “will not give up the security of the African continent”, where a jihadist campaign in the Sahel is now shaking countries in the south.

“France remains resolutely committed to the security of the continent, acting in support and at the request of our African partners,” Macron told a gathering of French expatriates.

France is reconfiguring its stance in the Sahel after a spat with the military junta in Mali, the epicenter of a bloody 10-year jihadist campaign in the region.

Following a withdrawal from Mali expected to be completed in the coming weeks, French anti-jihadist force Barkhane will have about 2,500 troops in the Sahel, just under half of its deployment at its peak, French officers say.

The force will also make a tactical shift, more in a support role for local forces than in taking charge, they say.

Macron landed late Monday on a three-day tour that will also take him to Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

He met on Tuesday with Cameroon’s 89-year-old president, Paul Biya, a strong ruler who has been in power since 1982.

In his speech, Macron said the reconfigured mission will extend “beyond the Sahel, into the Gulf of Guinea and second-tier countries now facing terrorist groups that are expanding and shaking up the entire region.”

The jihadist insurgency began in 2012 in northern Mali and hit neighboring countries of Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

Thousands of people have died across the region and more than two million have fled their homes.

There have also been sporadic cross-border attacks on coastal countries in the south, raising fears of an expansion of the jihadists into the Gulf of Guinea.

Macron also pledged French support to countries fighting jihadists in the Lake Chad region, which is also home to an older uprising by Nigeria’s Boko Haram.

These include Cameroon, whose region in the far north, reaching into the Lake Chad basin, has been repeatedly attacked.

‘Political priority’

Macron said at a news conference with Biya that the French archives of colonial rule in Cameroon would be opened “completely” and hoped that historians from both countries would work together to investigate “painful moments”.

The French colonial authorities brutally repressed armed Cameroonian nationalists before the country’s independence in 1960.

Macron, 44, is the first French president born after the colonial era and has repeatedly said he will shed light on dark periods during colonial rule.

These incidents have also sparked a story from critics who say it is again meddling with the continent under the guise of security.

Last year, France returned more than a dozen artifacts looted by colonial troops from Benin, alleviating a source of friction between Paris and its former possessions.

Macron’s sweep through Central and West Africa is his first trip to the continent since he was re-elected in April.

France has followed the rise of Russia, China and others with concern to gain a foothold in an area it still considers part of its sphere of influence.

The tour “demonstrates the president’s dedication in the process of renewing relations with the African continent,” said a French presidential official, who asked not to be named, ahead of the trip.

It will send a signal that the African continent is a “political priority” of his presidency, the official said.

Macron also lashed out at “nonsense” on Tuesday that he said was doing the rounds as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“We are being attacked by certain people who claim that European sanctions (against Russia) are the cause of the global food crisis, including in Africa.

“This is completely false. It’s just that food, like energy, has become Russian weapons of war,” he said.

He lashed out at “the hypocrisy, especially on the African continent” that denied that the conflict in Ukraine was a war.

(AFP)