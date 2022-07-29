Macron, Saudi crown prince pledge to ‘ease effects’ of Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed during talks in Paris to “soften the effects of the war in Ukraine,” the Élysée Palace said Friday. Macron came under fire from human rights groups for hosting the Saudi leader, who is accused of being behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Assistants to the French president had indicated before the talks that Macron intended to urge Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production to help lower global crude oil prices.

With Russian oil and gas supplies either unavailable to EU countries due to sanctions or withheld by Moscow, European countries are desperate for alternative sources of fossil fuels.

The Élysée statement said Macron had “underlined the importance of continuing ongoing coordination with Saudi Arabia regarding the diversification of energy supplies for European countries”.

Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries in the world with the capacity to increase its production.

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday reduced the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20% of capacity, amid technical problems. However, Germany called it a deliberate move to sow uncertainty and drive up prices during the war in Ukraine.

A necessary pariah

The French statement said Macron and the crown prince also discussed food security for fear of famines caused by the loss of Ukrainian grain.

Thursday night’s dinner was the final step in the diplomatic rehabilitation of the de facto leader of the Saudi Kingdom. The 36-year-old became a pariah in the West after the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Saudi Arabia. Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

But the prince is again being courted by Western leaders as they urgently seek new fuel sources to replace Russia’s supplies.

Paris was the second stop of MBS’s first visit to the European Union since Khashoggi’s assassination after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

The crown prince met with US President Joe Biden last week, who was also criticized for his meeting with the Saudi leader.

The Paris talks also focused on regional crises, including the war in Yemen and Iran’s nuclear program.

“With regard to the war in Yemen, the president praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to find a political, global and inclusive solution under the auspices of the United Nations and expressed his hope that the ceasefire will continue,” the statement said. from Elysee.

Yemen has been in the throes of conflict since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital Sanaa in 2014 and launched a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year. The warring parties agreed to extend a two-month truce in June as the country suffers “unparalleled“famine, according to the UN, with some 20 million people at risk.

The Crown Prince thanked Macron on Friday for his “warm reception” during the talks in Paris.

“As I leave your friendly country, it gives me great pleasure to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to Your Excellency for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and the accompanying delegation,” Bin Salman wrote in a message from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .

