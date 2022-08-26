Macron looks to past and future on Algeria visit to turn a ‘new page’

French President Emmanuel Macron paid his respects at a European cemetery in Algeria on Friday, the second day of a visit aimed at turning a “new page” in often difficult ties.

The three-day trip comes after months of tensions between France and its former North African colony, which earlier this year marked 60 years of independence after 132 years of French rule.

Accompanied by French military officials, Macron laid a wreath Friday at a monument to those who “died for France” at the Saint Eugene mixed Christian-Jewish cemetery, the most important cemetery in colonial times.

French soldiers sang the Marseillaise as crickets buzzed in the background.

Later, together with prominent French Jews, he visited the Jewish part of the cemetery.

Later in the day, he will meet young Algerian entrepreneurs and discuss creating a French-Algerian incubator for digital start-ups, as part of a visit that, according to his office, aims to “rebuild and develop” relationships with a view to the future. .

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday praised “promising prospects for improving the special partnership” between the two countries.

At their joint press conference on Thursday evening, Macron – the first French president to be born since Algerian independence in 1962 – said that “we didn’t choose the past, we inherited it”.

“We have to look at it and recognize it, but we have a responsibility to build our future for ourselves and our youth,” he said.

Ties between Paris and Algiers have seen repeated crises over the years.

Two goals

They have been particularly tense since last year when Macron questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, accusing the government of fomenting “hatred towards France”.

Tebboune withdrew his country’s ambassador and banned French military aircraft from the airspace.

But Macron’s office said he “regretted” the misunderstandings caused by his comments, and his aides believe both sides have moved on, noting the resumption of normal diplomatic relations and overflights to France. military bases in sub-Saharan Africa.

The French president announced Thursday evening that the two countries would establish a joint Franco-Algerian commission of historians to study archives of French colonial rule in Algeria. This included the devastating eight-year war of independence in which hundreds of thousands, mostly Algerians, lost their lives.

Analysts say Macron’s visit comes as Algeria looks to play a bigger role in the region, buoyed by rising energy prices that have filled the coffers of Africa’s largest natural gas exporter.

Macron’s office has said gas is not a major feature of the visit, although the head of French energy company Engie, Catherine MacGregor, is in Macron’s delegation.

Energy expert Geoff Porter of North Africa Risk Consulting wrote that Macron’s trip had at least two goals: “to feel the stability of Algeria’s energy sector and potential additional export capacity…and try to lure Algiers away from some of its other diplomatic relations.” including Russia and China.

The war in Ukraine has prompted European countries to rush to end their reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, reinvigorating Algeria – Africa’s largest gas exporter with direct pipelines to Spain and Italy.

Tebboune said on Thursday the two men discussed how to bring stability to Libya, the Sahel region and the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

On Friday, he will also visit the iconic Great Mosque of Algiers before heading to the second city of Oran for a stop focused on the arts.

