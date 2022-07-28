Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite outrage over Khashoggi murder

French President Emmanuel Macron receives Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, defying criticism that the invitation is highly inappropriate barely four years after Saudi agents’ murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The meeting will be seen as the latest step in the takeover of the de facto ruler of the kingdom into the international fold, after US President Joe Biden met the man commonly known as MBS earlier this month.

Topics to come up at the meeting include energy supply as concerns mount over potential power shortages from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as curtailing the nuclear program of Riyadh’s main regional enemy Iran.

MBS – portrayed at home as a champion of social and economic reform but seen by critics as a murderous tyrant – arrives fresh from a trip to Greece in France to discuss energy ties.

“I am deeply disturbed by the visit, because of what it means to our world and what it means to Jamal (Khashoggi) and people like him,” Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard told AFP, describing MBS as a man who “not tolerate any dissent”.

The visits mark MBS’s first trip to the EU since the murder of Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, a crime a UN investigation described as an “extrajudicial killing for which Saudi Arabia is responsible”.

It also said there was “credible evidence” warranting further investigation into the individual accountability of senior Saudi officials, including MBS.

US intelligence has determined that MBS had “approved” the operation that led to Khashoggi’s death, although Riyadh denies this and blames rogue agents.

‘Double standards’

The assassination sparked outrage not only at the elimination of a prominent critic of the Saudi regime, but also at the way it was carried out. Khashoggi was lured into the Saudi consulate on October 2, 2018, strangled and dismembered, allegedly with a bone saw.

“The visit of MBS to France and Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia does not change the fact that MBS is anything but a murderer,” said Callamard, who was the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings and the independent at the time of the murder. ask questions.

His reception by world leaders is “all the more shocking given that many of them at the time expressed their disgust (at the murder) and a commitment not to bring MBS back into the international community,” she added, denouncing the “double standard” asserting.

But despite concerns about Saudi Arabia’s track record, the kingdom is seen by many in the West as an essential partner because of its energy resources, weapons purchases and fervent resistance to Iran’s theocratic regime.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the kingdom’s oil and gas reserves all the more important to the West.

Callamard expressed concern that “values ​​were being wiped out in light of concerns about rising oil prices”.

‘Political influence’

The French president had already traveled to the kingdom in December 2021 for talks with MBS, a visit that raised eyebrows at the time.

MBS is responsible for the day-to-day running of the country due to the ailing condition of his father, King Salman.

Macron will meet MBS, fresh off talks with two of the kingdom’s close allies, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi. The red carpet welcome for both leaders stunned activists.

Macron will also arrive from a three-country trip through Africa, visiting Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau, none of which are seen as exemplary democracies.

After Biden’s recent fist salute, which to many symbolized the West’s re-acceptance of MBS, there will be great interest in the body language between Macron and the Saudi.

Discussions are expected to begin late in the day, at 4:30 PM (1830 GMT), and include a working dinner at the Elysee Palace. MBS reportedly arrived at a Paris airport late Wednesday and went to a private residence outside the city.

“The war in Ukraine has put energy producing countries back in the spotlight and they are benefiting from it,” said Camille Lons, research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

“This gives them a political clout that they will use to reaffirm their importance on the international stage,” she added.

