Macron at Europe’s center stage with new summit initiative

PRAGUE (AP) — Smile blinking, thumbs up, Emmanuel Macron reappears in the center of Europe – literally.

The photo of more than 40 European leaders around the French president on Thursday provided a symbolic image of the unity of the continent faced with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, making the inaugural summit of the European Political Community a first success for Macron, who launched the idea a few months ago.

“It’s a great day for you,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told Macron as he welcomed him to the meeting at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic.

The forum focused on increasing security and prosperity across the continent brought together existing EU members, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as Great Britain and Turkey. Russia was the only major European power not invited, along with its neighbor and supporter of the war, Belarus.

Speaking via videoconference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “We have not just been given a new form of cooperation in Europe, but an extraordinarily powerful opportunity to restore peace in Europe.”

Other leaders thanked Macron for his initiative, despite initial concerns from some that it might… delay enlargement of the European Union.

At a press conference, Macron said the meeting had sent a “powerful” message. “On the continent scale, we are trying to solve problems,” he said.

The next meeting will be held in Moldova in the spring.

In Prague, Macron continued his diplomatic activism. That ranged from improving complex Franco-British relations to trying to ease some regional tensions.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had recently expressed her desire to “re-engage” with France following post-Brexit tensions, called Macron “a friend”.

“What we’re talking about is how the UK and France can work more closely together,” she said.

Together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Macron was able to discuss the leaders of historical enemies Turkey and Armenia as well as Azerbaijan. Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a ceasefire to end a flare-up of fighting that killed 155 soldiers on both sides.

Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also met successively with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia. The EU has overseen years of failed talks to normalize relations between the two countries, saying this is one of the key prerequisites for their eventual membership of the 27-nation bloc. Serbia refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Macron was first elected in 2017 and has always promoted an ambitious pro-European approach and sought at every opportunity to play a key role in global diplomacy. The Russian invasion of Ukraine only reinforced his views.

In April, Macron was re-elected to a second term, winning in the second round against far-right nationalist rival Marine Le Pen.

It cemented his position as a senior player in Europe as the other heavyweight, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is still relatively new on the job after succeeding Angela Merkel last year.

Macron also held the rotating presidency of the European Union in the first half of the year, advocating sanctions against Moscow as punishment for his war against Ukraine.

At home, however, he seemed weakened after the June parliamentary elections caused him to lose his majority in the House of Representatives, the National Assembly, forcing him into political maneuvers.

Still, its popularity remained relatively high throughout the summer, thanks in part to a series of domestic measures to help the French cope with rising food and energy prices, including a cap on gas and electricity prices.

Macron, a strong supporter of multilateralism, will soon have other opportunities to promote his views on the international stage.

He is expected to go to Egypt next month for the next UN summit on climate change and to the summit of the Group of 20 Leading Rich and Developing Countries in Bali, Indonesia.

He will then travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden’s term, in a sign that relations between Paris and Washington have come full circle. The relationship broke down last year after the United States announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. The US decision undermined an agreement France had signed to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

The Biden administration has since praised Macron for being one of the most vocal Western allies in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

