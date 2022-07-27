Macron arrives in Benin for talks on food supply and security

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Benin President Patrice Talon on Wednesday during the second stop of a three-country trip through West African states. Macron’s visit comes as several French opposition lawmakers warned of an “alarming” increase in human rights violations in Benin. Watch FRANCE 24’s live coverage of Macron’s press conference.

The four-day tour, which concludes in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday, marks Macron’s first trip to Africa in his new term as French president, as he seeks to relaunch France’s post-colonial relationship with the continent.

At the top of the agenda are talks on food supply issues, with African countries fearing shortages, especially in grain due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The visit to Benin comes as 75 French opposition MPs wrote a letter to the president on Tuesday drawing attention to the “alarming” situation of political prisoners in Benin amid a crackdown by the Talon government against opposition figures.









06:46 © AFP

Security is expected to be high on Macron’s West African tour as France prepares to complete its withdrawal from Mali this year, with countries in the region trying to allay fears of Islamist uprisings.

France wants to “respond positively” to requests from Benin and other countries for air support and intelligence to fight Islamist militants, a French official said on Wednesday as President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the West African state.

The French president is likely to be commended for calling for the 2021 return of more than a dozen artifacts looted by colonial troops from Benin in 1892, alleviating a source of friction between Paris and his former possessions.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)