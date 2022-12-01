Home Macron and Biden go head to head over U.S. economy ahead of state dinner
Macron and Biden go head to head over U.S. economy ahead of state dinner

Macron and Biden take on the US economy and the war in Ukraine – after the French president quashed ‘super-aggressive’ climate subsidies that could ‘kill’ European jobs and ‘shred the West’

  • Macron and Biden will meet at the White House on Thursday for their state visit
  • The French president said on Wednesday that subsidies are “super aggressive.”
  • He told lawmakers that climate-friendly policies will “kill a lot of jobs” in Europe
  • The climate initiatives in question are part of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
  • It includes $369 billion in incentives for US companies to build electric cars, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines

By Emily Goodin Senior US political reporter for Dailymail.Com

published: 13:21, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 14:34, December 1, 2022

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will square off on the economy during their meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Macron, like many European leaders, is concerned that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with its subsidies to US manufacturers, will hurt European companies.

The French president even fired an undiplomatic shot at the American president on Wednesday.

An Agence France-Presse reporter heard Macron complain about Biden’s industrial subsidies are ‘super aggressive’ against French competitors.

“This is super aggressive for our business people,” he was heard telling members of Congress and business leaders over lunch.

He told lawmakers the policy will “kill a lot of jobs” in Europe unless it is synchronized globally.

French President Emmanuel Macron wraps his arm around President Joe Biden as they leave restaurant Fiola Mare after a private dinner

It may be one of many problems Macron faces when he arrives at the White House for his one-on-one meeting with Biden.

Biden’s signature climate bill includes $369 billion to address climate change, including billions in incentives to encourage US companies to build electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

Macron also told the French community in Washington that the cost of the war in Ukraine was much higher in Europe than in the United States and that Europe risked falling behind if the subsidies siphoned off new investment.

This could “shred the West,” he said.

Macron said earlier this month that the subsidies could improve the “level playing field” for trade with the EU.

European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Biden in August, which provides huge subsidies for US-made products, which they say unfairly disadvantages non-US companies and would be a serious blow to their economies as Europe faces the consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “offers significant opportunities for European companies and benefits the EU’s energy security” when asked about European concerns.

The IRA has provisions that will contribute to the global growth of the clean energy sector, she added.

Germany and its partners in the European Union are also seeking an out-of-court settlement with the United States on how to deal with the effects of the US Inflation Reduction Act on the bloc’s industry, a spokesman for the German government said Wednesday.

Talks with the US are aimed at clarifying what impact the law will have, and if nothing comes of the talks, then Europe will have to discuss how to proceed, the spokesman told a regular government press conference.

The Bidens and the Macrons had dinner Wednesday night at Fiola Mare — an Italian restaurant on the banks of the Potomac River where an entree costs between $50 and $150. The menu includes a variety of pastas, seafood and cheeses

First Lady Jill Biden and French First Lady Brigitte Macron leave the restaurant together

