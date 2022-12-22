Macquarie Bank bans investment team from taking clients to Mimi’s in Coogee amid cost cutting

Macquarie and global banks scramble to cut costs in an uncertain 2023

Some of Australia’s top-earning bankers have reportedly been banned by their firms from dining and drinking with potential investment clients at an upscale Sydney restaurant as the cost of living and rising interest rates bite.

Macquarie Finance Group recently issued a directive to its investment bankers to avoid taking clients to Mimi’s, in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Coogee, due to the high prices of meals and the distance from the city.

Sitting on Coogee Beach in Justin Hemmes’ Coogee Pavilion, Mimi’s is one of the upmarket and premier venues in the pub baron’s Merivale Group with a menu featuring numerous dishes priced in the triple digits.

Macquarie is reportedly considering capping the entertainment bill, the Australian Financial Reviewand bring its bankers’ spending patterns into line with those of other financial institutions.

The bank has been repeatedly referred to as the “millionaire factory” because of its high-end clients and the salaries it pays its employees.

Macquarie is one of several banks around the world to curb discretionary costs as the new year approaches as uncertainty in the global economy mounts and some financial institutions consider a $180 cap on lunches.

Mimi’s recently received its second hat from GoodFood, a title held by only 38 Australian restaurants, joining other locations in Merivale, Fred’s and Mr. Wong’s, on the coveted list.

The menu features plenty of gourmet dishes, such as a $50 “bump” caviar served with a shot of vodka, a grilled Murray cod for $120, and their signature historic wagyu ribeye with lemon and olive oil that costs $298.

The dining experience overlooking Coogee Beach and Wedding Cake Island has made the location an attractive destination for investment bankers trying to impress clients to do business with them or to celebrate the closing of a deal.

Many Australian bankers celebrated salary increases from thousands to tens of thousands at the end of 2021 as they celebrated record amounts of deals.

This forced banks to increase payroll costs as they enter a year that is expected to see a significant downturn in deals, and they now need to manage the books more rigorously.

“Usually it’s about cutting the workforce, but now you have even bigger teams with higher base salaries, and that’s not something that can be easily cut,” a banker from a rival company told the AFR.

An executive at Macquarie said: ‘there is a sense that things are slowing down on revenues and this is just the beginning of stricter rules on spending’.

“You only have to look at how far profits have fallen for some [local arms of investment banks] to know things are going to look very different next year,” they added.

Another anonymous banker at Macquarie said, “We’re all pragmatic about compensation this year, so this wasn’t a big surprise.”

Executives from other investment banks have reported that a strict limit of $180 per capita on client lunches will be enforced through increased management oversight.

Some bankers have warned that current cost-cutting practices could move from less fancy lunches to lower bonus pools and possible layoffs.

Just over a decade ago, Swiss investment bank UBS banned Sydney bankers from dining at Neil Perry’s Rockpool after an audit of corporate spending revealed they spend $7,000 a week in the years following the GFC.

Macquarie’s decision about Mimi’s is not company policy.