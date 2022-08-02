The Mail app in macOS Ventura has a ton of new features, including smarter search, reminders, and rich links. But the two marquee features are the ability to unsend an email and schedule an email to be sent later. Here’s a look at how they work.

Unsend an email in Apple Mail

1. In order to undo an email, the Sidebar (Mail’s left column showing all mailboxes) must be visible. If it doesn’t appear, you can’t unsend an email. You can make the sidebar appear by clicking Vision > Show sidebarr, or press Control-Command-S on the keyboard.

2. After you send an email, an Unsend link will appear at the bottom of the sidebar. You have 10 seconds to unsend your email. When the time expires if you don’t click on it, the link will flash in a ‘Send Email’ warning and the email will be sent.

To unsend the email, click the Undo Send link before time expires.

macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail 5 Foundry

3. When you unsend an email, the email will open in edit mode. You can make changes and resend it, or you can delete the message.

Schedule an email in Apple Mail

1. After composing your email, click the down arrow next to the Send button. This will open a popup with scheduling options. You can select one, or select Send later to schedule a specific time.

macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail 6 Foundry

2. If you select: Send later, a scheduler appears where you can set the date and time. Click on the Scheme button when the correct time is set.

Foundry

3. Email scheduled for later will appear in a Send Later Inbox in the sidebar. (If you have never scheduled an email, it may take a few minutes for this mailbox to appear.) You can always go to the Send Later mailbox and open an email to make changes to the message at the scheduled time .

macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail 7 Foundry

Note that the Mail app must be open to send scheduled email.

To learn more, read all about the best features of macOS Ventura and how Ventura compares to Monterey.