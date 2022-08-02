WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail

Tech
By Jacky

The Mail app in macOS Ventura has a ton of new features, including smarter search, reminders, and rich links. But the two marquee features are the ability to unsend an email and schedule an email to be sent later. Here’s a look at how they work.

Unsend an email in Apple Mail

1. In order to undo an email, the Sidebar (Mail’s left column showing all mailboxes) must be visible. If it doesn’t appear, you can’t unsend an email. You can make the sidebar appear by clicking Vision > Show sidebarr, or press Control-Command-S on the keyboard.

2. After you send an email, an Unsend link will appear at the bottom of the sidebar. You have 10 seconds to unsend your email. When the time expires if you don’t click on it, the link will flash in a ‘Send Email’ warning and the email will be sent.

To unsend the email, click the Undo Send link before time expires.

In macOS Ventura's Mail app, the new Undo Send feature appears at the bottom of the sidebar for ten seconds after sending an email
macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail 5

Foundry

3. When you unsend an email, the email will open in edit mode. You can make changes and resend it, or you can delete the message.

Schedule an email in Apple Mail

1. After composing your email, click the down arrow next to the Send button. This will open a popup with scheduling options. You can select one, or select Send later to schedule a specific time.

in MacOS Ventura's Mail, the app makes suggestions when you want to send an email.
macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail 6

Foundry

2. If you select: Send later, a scheduler appears where you can set the date and time. Click on the Scheme button when the correct time is set.

in MacOS Ventura's Mail, you can set a specific time when you want an email to actually be sent.

Foundry

3. Email scheduled for later will appear in a Send Later Inbox in the sidebar. (If you have never scheduled an email, it may take a few minutes for this mailbox to appear.) You can always go to the Send Later mailbox and open an email to make changes to the message at the scheduled time .

MacOS Ventura's Mail lists messages scheduled to be sent at a later time in a Send Later mailbox
macOS Ventura: How to unsend and schedule email in Apple Mail 7

Foundry

Note that the Mail app must be open to send scheduled email.

To learn more, read all about the best features of macOS Ventura and how Ventura compares to Monterey.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

14-inch and 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro: What…

Jacky

Before the iPhone 14, here’s…

Jacky

Pebblebee Card review: Compact…

Jacky
1 of 499

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More