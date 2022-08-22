macOS Ventura: How Apple has improved Spotlight search

There seem to be two types of users when it comes to Spotlight in macOS. Some use Spotlight regularly, perhaps to the point where it’s the most important user interface element for everything on the Mac. For example, to launch an app or document, the user activates Spotlight, types it in the search field, and then clicks on the desired result. Then there are the users who barely use Spotlight.

Regardless of how you use Spotlight, Apple has made it a much better tool to use in macOS Ventura. If you use it all the time, your experience will improve, and if you don’t use it at all, you can start. Let’s see why Spotlight is now a better search tool on your Mac.

Robust web results

Most people who want to look up something on the Internet launch a browser, type the search term in the search field, press return, and then browse the web page of results.

With macOS Ventura, Apple gives you the option to stay in Spotlight, which now offers a much more robust set of results for web searches for artists, celebrities, companies, movies, TV shows, sports, and more.

Below are the Spotlight results for the Golden State Warriors in macOS Monterey, the version of macOS before Ventura. It provides alternative search terms, websites, a Siri information summary, and a game result that takes up most of the window. (The game shown is the upcoming season opener scheduled for October.) You might find what you need here, but more likely you’ll use the results as a starting point.

A Spotlight search results window in macOS Monterey. Foundry

The Spotlight search for Golden State Warriors in macOS Ventura returns a rich set of results. While there are three screenshots here, it’s really just one window; the second two are a continuation of the first window, scrolling down.

Spotlight in macOS Ventura provides more comprehensive search results from the web. Foundry

There’s a ton of information here: recent game results, team roster, social media accounts, video highlights, and more. At the bottom are even links to mentions of the Warriors in my email (in the Mail app) and text messages. You should be able to find what you need without venturing into Safari.

quick look

Quick Look is one of the most useful features in macOS: select just about anything, press the spacebar and a pop-up window appears with information about the item, and in many cases you get a preview of the contents of a file. While it works everywhere in macOS, Quick Look didn’t work in Spotlight.

Apple has finally fixed that in macOS Ventura. Quick Look can be used for almost any search result and in many cases it can stop you from opening another app to do something. If you’re searching for a file on your Mac, you can run Quick Look on the results and look at the contents to make sure you’re choosing the file you want.

And Quick Look works on web results, so you can work with the result in Spotlight without going into the browser. For example, if your search results include web video, you can use Quick Look on the video to view it in a pop-up window, instead of going to your browser and launching the video. The same goes for web photos, web page links, and more.

Click the video in Spotlight’s search results (left), then press the spacebar for Quick Look. In this example, Quick Look shows the YouTube page where the video is located and you can watch the video without going to a browser. Foundry

Quick Actions

Spotlight now lets you perform tasks like setting a timer, using Shazam to identify a song, and more. However, the terms to trigger these actions aren’t always what you think they should be, for example when I typed “start a 5 minute timer” in Spotlight, the results were for websites that can run a timer. ​timer in the Mac’s Clock app (which is new in macOS Ventura), I had to type “Clock” in Spotlight, and a Set Timer result pops up that I could use.

Typing “start a 5 minute timer” in Spotlight will bring up websites that can run a timer. It does not show the Clock app that is on the Mac. Foundry

That’s not ideal. This quirk of the UI in Spotlight shows that Apple still has some way to go in maximizing Spotlight’s usefulness.

Better image search

Spotlight in Ventura is finally a handy tool for finding images, be it on your Mac or on the web. Images are now a standard part of search results.

When searching for images on your Mac, it can be done based on location, dates, and sometimes generic terms like “dog” or “cat” work. Filling in your photos’ metadata allows Spotlight to see the metadata and return results for you. For example, for photos from a recent event, I entered “ax throwing” as keywords in the metadata for those photos. When I did a Spotlight search for “ax throwing” those photos were in the results.