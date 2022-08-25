macOS Ventura finally brings full AirPods settings to your Mac

AirPods are primarily associated with the iPhone, but they can be used on the Mac – the connection even switches from the iPhone to the Mac automatically. But in macOS Monterey and earlier, users didn’t have much control over the AirPod’s settings. The Noise Cancellation could be adjusted for the AirPods Pro, and that’s about it.

In macOS Ventura, users can finally access all AirPods settings, just like they do in iOS. The AirPods settings appear in Ventura’s system settings when the AirPods are plugged in – when disconnected, the AirPods settings disappear.

To go to the settings, connect your AirPods to the Mac. Then open System Settings and scroll down in the left column to the section with input device settings, such as the Keyboard and track pad. At the top of this section, you’ll find your AirPods.

AirPods Settings in macOS Ventura

You can set what happens when you double-tap an AirPod, turn automatic ear detection on/off, set how the AirPods connect to your Mac, and adjust the microphone setting. You can also click on the Show in Find My to find your AirPods.

What the AirPods settings look like in macOS Ventura. Foundry

AirPods Pro Settings in macOS Ventura

You get all the settings for the regular AirPods, plus controls for Noise Control and Spatial Audio.