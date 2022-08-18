macOS Monterey 12.5.1 fixes critical flaws that have been exploited

Apple released macOS Monterey 12.5.1 on Wednesday, an update to the Mac operating system. The release notes don’t detail the update, just that it is “recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS”.

The two security updates affect the Kernel and WebKit and are serious. Apple says the flaw may allow an app to “run arbitrary code with kernel privileges” and may have been actively exploited. Below are the security notes for the update:

kernel Available for: macOS Monterey Impact: An application may be able to run arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed through improved boundary checking. CVE-2022-32894: An Anonymous Investigator WebKit Available for: macOS Monterey Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed through improved boundary checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 243557 CVE-2022-32893: An Anonymous Investigator

Open System Preferences. click on Software update. Your Mac will spend a minute or so checking for updates. If an update is available for your Mac, you have the option to click Upgrade Now and then download the update installer to macOS. While the installer is downloading, you can continue to use your Mac. After the installer has downloaded, you can click to install the new update. The Mac must be restarted to complete the installation.

You can also set your Mac to update automatically. For more information on how to do that and more information about updating macOS, read: Updating macOS.