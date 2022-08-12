WhatsNew2Day
Macklemore reveals how Tones and I inspired him as he discusses their special bond

Entertainment
By Merry

Macklemore Reveals How Tones And I Inspired Him As He Discusses Their Special Bond: ‘There Was Some Magic’

By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:14, 12 August 2022 | Updated: 05:35, August 12, 2022

Macklemore has talked about his special friendship with Tones and I after they released their new song together.

The American rapper, 39, met the Australian singer, 28, when she was performing at a Seattle club in early 2020.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, told the… Herald Sunhe instantly fell “in love with her personality” and felt inspired by her show.

“There was magic in that room. I have met her; she’s a wonderful person and I fell in love with her personality,” he said.

“She took off her shoes on stage, she felt really comfortable, I just thought she was hilarious and we were in touch. And I left the show inspired.’

The pair released their new collaborative single CHANT a few weeks ago, which explores their professional and personal struggles.

It comes after Tones, whose real name is Toni Watson, previously said working with Macklemore was “the greatest thing that ever happened to her.”

“That’s the biggest thing that ever happened to me, meeting Macklemore,” the Dance Monkey singer told the Gold Coast Bulletin in 2020.

“He eventually asked me to come back to Seattle and wanted to record with me, we wrote two songs together,” Tones explained, adding: “From the moment I got there to when I left, he was like a big brother.’

Tones, whose career took off in 2017, was discovered as a busker in Byron Bay.

Before she became famous, she slept in her van and made money singing on the streets of Melbourne and Byron Bay.

She may be a superstar now, but just a few years ago she was selling $10 CDs from her makeshift stage.

It was during her days as a street performer in 2017 that she met talent manager Jackson Walkden-Brown who launched her pop career.

