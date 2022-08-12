Macklemore reveals how Tones and I inspired him as he discusses their special bond

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Macklemore has talked about his special friendship with Tones and I after they released their new song together.

The American rapper, 39, met the Australian singer, 28, when she was performing at a Seattle club in early 2020.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, told the… Herald Sunhe instantly fell “in love with her personality” and felt inspired by her show.

Macklemore has revealed how Tones and I inspired him when he discussed their special bond. Pictured Macklemore and Tones & I in July

“There was magic in that room. I have met her; she’s a wonderful person and I fell in love with her personality,” he said.

“She took off her shoes on stage, she felt really comfortable, I just thought she was hilarious and we were in touch. And I left the show inspired.’

The pair released their new collaborative single CHANT a few weeks ago, which explores their professional and personal struggles.

The American rapper met the Australian singer when she was performing in a Seattle club in early 2020

It comes after Tones, whose real name is Toni Watson, previously said working with Macklemore was “the greatest thing that ever happened to her.”

“That’s the biggest thing that ever happened to me, meeting Macklemore,” the Dance Monkey singer told the Gold Coast Bulletin in 2020.

“He eventually asked me to come back to Seattle and wanted to record with me, we wrote two songs together,” Tones explained, adding: “From the moment I got there to when I left, he was like a big brother.’

Macklemore told the Herald Sun that he immediately “fell in love with her personality” and felt inspired by her show

Tones, whose career took off in 2017, was discovered as a busker in Byron Bay.

Before she became famous, she slept in her van and made money singing on the streets of Melbourne and Byron Bay.

She may be a superstar now, but just a few years ago she was selling $10 CDs from her makeshift stage.

It was during her days as a street performer in 2017 that she met talent manager Jackson Walkden-Brown who launched her pop career.