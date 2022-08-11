WhatsNew2Day
Mackay Queensland: Four children abducted at property by heavily-tattooed man: Amber alert

Australia
Serious fears for four small children when they are ‘FEED by a heavily tattooed man’ with ‘why so serious’ on his face – so have you seen this Nissan Patrol?

Published: 10:12, 11 August 2022 | Updated: 10:27, 11 August 2022

Queensland Police are urgently seeking help in locating four missing children last seen with a man with ‘Joker’ facial tattoos.

The children, ages 8, 7, 4 and 3, are all described as white, and police reveal they are at significant risk.

A man was seen around 11:30 a.m. taking the children from an address in The Leap, north of Mackay, in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD. The vehicle was last seen heading toward Bruce Highway, Mackay.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, sturdily built, about five feet tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple facial and body tattoos, including the facial tattoos.

