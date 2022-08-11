Mackay Queensland: Four children abducted at property by heavily-tattooed man: Amber alert

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queensland Police are urgently seeking help in locating four missing children last seen with a man with ‘Joker’ facial tattoos.

The children, ages 8, 7, 4 and 3, are all described as white, and police reveal they are at significant risk.

A man was seen around 11:30 a.m. taking the children from an address in The Leap, north of Mackay, in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD. The vehicle was last seen heading toward Bruce Highway, Mackay.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, sturdily built, about five feet tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple facial and body tattoos, including the facial tattoos.

Queensland Police seek urgent public help to locate four children taken from a home by a man

The children aged 8, 7, 4 and 3 are all described as white, and police reveal they are at significant risk