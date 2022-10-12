Mackay, Queensland: Dashcam captures impact as a dual-cab ute runs head-on into a white sedan

<!–

Shocking footage of a white sedan turning right and colliding with a double cab has emerged on social media.

The dashcam vision showing the sedan driving in Mackay, Queensland last week was released on Wednesday.

The turning sedan is seen smashing into the car as it was going straight, both cars passing through a busy intersection from opposite directions.

Dash Cam Owners Auswho posted the photos suggested that the sedan was at fault for failing to obey the changing traffic lights.

The video is captioned: ‘Situated in Mackay, the green arrow was gone so it was a case of luck but give in.’

The extraordinary clip shows a white hatchback turning right in front of the sedan driver, who is following behind it.

When the sedan is halfway through the turn, the ute sails through and slams into it.

The smash propels both vehicles toward the dashcam driver, where the sedan comes to rest on traffic islands.

Debris from the front of both cars flies through the air, while the sedan’s left wing mirror dangles from the car.

Both drivers appear to be unscathed from the chocolate crash.