Mackay Queensland bakery owner buys a motel to attract new workers

A catering company owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a daring effort to recruit workers and build the hospitality industry in his town.

Adrian Connors runs his family business in Mackay, Central Queensland, with four cafes, four cake shops, a bar and restaurant.

His recent purchase of the motel came as the Australian hospitality industry struggled in a tight job market with locations struggling to attract and retain workers, particularly in regional centres.

Connors said buying the motel was his practical way of addressing the workforce challenges.

“As in any industry we are finding it increasingly difficult to attract and retain people in the workplace, we really had to think about how to attract them to Mackay,” Mr Connors told Daily Mail Australia.

“There is a major housing shortage in Mackay and affordability is really hard for a single person.”

Mr Connor’s 19-room motel, which is undergoing refurbishment, is designed to accommodate its employees for a period of time until they can find permanent accommodation in the area.

Starting next week, there will be four overseas workers from the Philippines, Indonesia and Chile.

“We will have no more than eight workers at a time… [also] operating as a traditional motel for families, business travelers, whoever it may be.’

Mr Connor’s move also reflects the extremely tight market for rental housing in Queensland, with many parts of the state reporting vacancies of less than one per cent. Mackay’s rental vacancy rate is currently 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, this week there was a national Jobs and Skills Summit held in Canberra to solve problems of staff shortages and help increase wages and productivity.

Connors said he hopes the summit will streamline the sourcing of workers from abroad to Mackay and other regions as part of a long-term plan and vision to get talented workers.

‘Our industry in Mackay hasn’t grown tremendously in the last 10 years, we’ve seen locations open and close [but] if we attract the right people, our industry can really flourish and become a whole new thriving offering – that’s exciting.”

“We can attract people to Mackay with high-level skills and backgrounds to become operators.”

Mr Connors, who has just hired an employee from the Philippines, said he hopes this week’s national Jobs and Skills Summit will streamline the sourcing of workers from abroad to regional areas (pictured, a cafe worker in Queensland)