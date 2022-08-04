Mackay man sentenced to 15 months jail for indecent treatment against stepdaughter

A stepfather admitted to sexually assaulting his ex-wife’s daughter when she was 12 years old after the victim secretly recorded his confession.

The 47-year-old man from Mackay, Queensland, pleaded guilty to indecent treatment in the Mackay District Court and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to the court. The courier post.

The victim recalled her trauma in an impact statement, saying, “I won’t be haunted by what he did to me for the rest of my life.”

“No one believed me and believed what I had been through. Even my own mother didn’t believe me.’

A stepfather admitted to indecently assaulting his ex-wife’s daughter when she was a young teenager after secretly recording him while he confessed to his crimes (stock image)

Her former stepfather attacked her in mid-2013 from the age of 12.

The prosecution initially alleged that he undressed and showered with his stepdaughter at his former home in Mackay.

When she got out of the shower and left the bathroom, he reportedly called her back to the bathroom to get him a towel as he stood naked in front of her.

A day after the shower incident, he touched his stepdaughter’s genitals while she was doing the slits in her sister’s room, the court heard.

The series of attacks continued, negatively affecting the girl’s physical and mental health during her teenage years.

She “found it hard to concentrate” when she was in school because she was afraid to go home.

She revealed details of the abuse to a school counselor who noticed that the girl had started to injure herself.

In 2015, the girl’s mother was contacted by the social worker and the police, but believed her daughter was lying.

The victim was forced to withdraw the charges “under the direction of her mother,” Crown Prosecutor Caitlin Penfold claimed.

The girl explained in her impact statement that she felt she “couldn’t talk to anyone at home” about the attacks and that the abuse forced her to do something to “ease the emotional burden.”

She said her mother had called her a “troublemaker” for her consistent behavior and “threatened” to put her in foster care.

The mother later broke up with the stepfather and started a relationship with another man.

She left both of her daughters in the care of the stepfather between 2015 and 2017.

The 47-year-old man from Mackay, Queensland, stood before the Mackay District Court (pictured) and was sentenced to 15 months in prison

The victim said she felt “let down” by this decision and revealed that her mental health deteriorated rapidly over the years she was under his care.

In 2021, she made the decision to speak to her stepfather by phone to try to get a confession about the abuse while her boyfriend secretly recorded the conversation, the court heard.

The prosecution alleged that the stepfather admitted he had been abused for years and had “apologised for touching her and ruining her life.”

He told her he would “never do it again” and she was the only one he’d done it to.

He later confessed his attacks to the girl’s mother.

The man then turned himself in to the police, where he was arrested and charged.

Judge Tony Moynihan called the abuse by the 47-year-old a “gross breach of trust.”

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, of which two years were probation after serving three months.