Machine learning takes hold in nuclear physics

Scientists have started to turn to new tools offered by machine learning to save time and money. In recent years, nuclear physics has seen a plethora of machine learning projects come online, and many articles have been published on the subject. Now 18 authors from 11 institutions summarize this explosion of artificial intelligence-supported work in “Machine Learning in Nuclear Physics,” a paper recently published in Modern Physics Reviews.

“It was important to document the work done. We really want to showcase the use of machine learning in nuclear physics to help people see the scope of the activities,” said Amber Boehnlein, lead author of the paper. and the associate director for computational science and technology at the US Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.

As the paper collects and summarizes the most important work in the field to date, Boehnlein hopes it can serve as an educational resource for interested readers, as well as a roadmap for future efforts.

“It provides a benchmark that people can use as they move on to the next stage,” she said.

A revolution in machine learning

After attending an artificial intelligence workshop at Jefferson Lab in March 2020 and publishing a follow-up report, Boehnlein and two of her co-authors, Witold Nazarewicz and Michelle Kuchera, were inspired to take it a step further. Together with 15 colleagues representing all subfields of nuclear physics, they decided to investigate the state of play of machine learning projects in nuclear physics.

They started at the beginning. As the authors describe, the first significant work using machine learning in nuclear physics used computer experiments to study nuclear properties, such as atomic masses, in 1992. While this work hinted at the potential of machine learning, its use in the field persisted for more than two decades. That has changed in recent years.

Machine learning, which builds models that can perform tasks without explicit instructions, requires computers to do specific things, including complicated calculations. With recent advances, computers can better meet these demands, making it easier for physicists to incorporate machine learning into their work.

“This would have been a less interesting paper in 2019, as there wouldn’t have been enough work to catalog. But now there’s a lot of work to cite because of the increased use of the techniques,” Boehnein said

Today, machine learning spans all scales and energies of research, from investigating the building blocks of matter to investigating the life cycles of stars. It is also found in the four subfields of nuclear physics: theory, experiment, accelerator science and operations, and data science.

“We have made an effort to put together a comprehensive, collective resource that bridges the effort in our subfields, which will hopefully lead to rich discussions and innovation in nuclear physics,” said co-author Kuchera, an associate professor of physics and computer science at Davidson College.

Machine learning models can be used to aid both the design and conduct of experiments in nuclear physics. They can also be used to aid in the analysis of the data from those experiments, often exceeding petabytes.

“I expect machine learning to be embedded in our data collection and analysis,” Kuchera said.

Machine learning will speed up these processes, which could mean less time and money for beamtime, computing and other experimental costs.

Connecting theory and experiment

So far, however, machine learning has gained the strongest foothold in nuclear theory. Nazarewicz, a nuclear theorist and chief scientist at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University, is particularly interested in this topic. He says machine learning can help theorists perform advanced computations faster, improve and simplify models, make predictions and help theorists understand the uncertainties of their predictions. It can also be used to study phenomena on which researchers cannot conduct experiments, such as supernova explosions or neutron stars.

“Neutron stars are not very user-friendly,” says Nazarewicz.

He uses machine learning to study hyperheavy nuclei and elements, which have so many protons and neutrons in their nuclei that they cannot be observed experimentally.

“I find the results most impressive in the theory community, especially the low-energy theory community with which Witold is associated,” Boehnlei said. “They seem to really embrace these techniques.”

Boehnlein said theorists at Jefferson Lab have also come to embrace these techniques in their study of proton and neutron structures. Machine learning, in particular, can help extract information from complicated theories, such as quantum chromodynamics, the theory that describes the interactions between the quarks and gluons that make up protons and neutrons.

The authors predict that the involvement of machine learning in both theory and experiment will accelerate these subfields independently, and it will also better connect them to speed up the whole loop of the scientific process.

“Nuclear physics helps us make discoveries to better understand the nature of our universe, and it’s also being used for societal applications,” Nazarewicz said. “The faster we can go through the cycle between experiment and theory, the faster we come to discoveries and applications.”

As machine learning continues to grow in this area, the authors expect more developments and wider applications to come with this tool.

“I think we’re still in the early stages of applying machine learning to nuclear physics,” Boehnlein said.

And along the way, this article will serve as a reference, even for its own authors.

“I hope the paper is used as a resource to understand the current state of machine learning research so that we can build on these efforts,” Kuchera said. “My research focuses on machine learning methods, so I will definitely use this article as a window into the state of machine learning in nuclear physics right now.”

