Machine learning may enable bioengineering of the most abundant enzyme on the planet

A study from the University of Newcastle has shown for the first time that machine learning can predict the biological properties of the most abundant enzyme on Earth, Rubisco.

Rubisco (Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase) is responsible for providing carbon for almost all life on Earth. Rubisco functions by atmospheric CO. to put 2 from the Earth’s atmosphere to organic carbon, which is essential to sustain most life on Earth.

For some time, natural variation has been observed between Rubisco proteins from land plants and modeling studies have shown that transplanting Rubisco proteins with certain functional properties can increase the amount of atmospheric CO 2 to absorb and store crop plants.

Study lead author, Wasim Iqbal, a Ph.D. researcher at Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, part of Dr. Maxim Kapralov, developed a machine learning tool that can predict the performance properties of numerous Rubisco proteins from land plants with surprisingly good accuracy. The hope is that this tool will enable the hunt for a ‘supercharged’ Rubisco protein that can be processed into important crops such as wheat.

Published in the Journal of Experimental Botany, the study presents a useful tool for screening and predicting plant Rubisco kinetics for both engineering efforts and fundamental studies on Rubisco evolution and adaptation. Screening the natural diversity of Rubisco kinetics is the main strategy used to find better Rubiscos for crop engineering efforts.

Wasim says their “study will have huge implications for climate models and biotech crops.”

“This study provides plant biologists with a pre-screening tool to highlight Rubisco species that exhibit better kinetics for crop technology efforts.”

“The machine learning tool can be used to improve the accuracy of global photosynthesis estimates. The Rubisco performance properties our model predicts are compatible with Earth system models (ESM) used by climate scientists. Currently, ESMs use a single set Rubisco properties of the same species (or sometimes a handful) for estimating ecosystem-scale photosynthesis. Our machine learning tool could make predictions for most land plants that improve the accuracy of ESMs.”

The next steps of this work involve isolating the best Rubisco proteins identified based on laboratory predictions and trying to bioengineer a plant species with a foreign Rubisco protein.

More information:

Wasim A Iqbal et al, Predicting plant Rubisco kinetics from RbcL sequence data using machine learning, Journal of Experimental Botany (2022). Wasim A Iqbal et al, Predicting plant Rubisco kinetics from RbcL sequence data using machine learning,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/jxb/erac368

Provided by the University of Newcastle

