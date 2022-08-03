Machine learning enables optimal design of anti-biofouling polymer brush films

Credit: Tokyo Tech



Polymer brush films consist of monomer chains grown close together on a substrate. The monomers, which resemble “bristles” at the nanoscale, form a highly functional and versatile coating, allowing it to selectively adsorb or repel a variety of chemicals or biological molecules. For example, polymer brush films have been used as a scaffold to grow biological cells and as protective anti-biofouling coatings that repel unwanted biological organisms.

As anti-biofouling coatings, polymer brushes are mainly designed based on the interaction between monomers and water molecules. While this makes for a simple design, quantitative prediction of the adsorption of biomolecules such as proteins onto monomers has proven challenging due to the complex interactions involved.

Now, in a recent study published in ACS Biomaterials Science & TechnologyA research group led by associate professor Tomohiro Hayashi of the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), Japan, has used machine learning to predict these interactions and identify the film characteristics that significantly influence protein adsorption.

In their research, the team fabricated 51 different polymer brush films of varying thicknesses and densities with five different monomers to train the machine learning algorithm. They then tested several of these algorithms to see how well their predictions matched the measured protein adsorption. “We tested several supervised regression algorithms, namely gradient-increasing regression, support vector regression, linear regression and random forest regression, to select the most reliable and appropriate model in terms of prediction accuracy,” says Dr. hayashi.

Of these models, the random forest (RF) regression model showed the best agreement with the measured protein adsorption values. Accordingly, the researchers used the RF model to correlate the polymer brush’s physical and chemical properties with its ability to adsorb serum protein and allow for cell adhesion.

“Our analyzes showed that the hydrophobicity index, or relative hydrophobicity, was the most critical parameter. Next in line were the thickness and density of polymer brush films, the number of CH bonds, the payload on monomer and the density of the films. molecular weight of the monomer and number of OH bonds, on the other hand, were of low importance,” emphasizes Dr. hayashi.

Given the highly diverse nature of polymer brush films and the multiple factors influencing monomer-protein interactions, the use of machine learning as a way to optimize the properties of polymer brush films can provide a good starting point for the efficient design of anti-biofouling materials and functional biomaterials. .

Debabrata Palai et al, Prediction of serum adsorption on polymer brush films by machine learning, ACS Biomaterials Science & Technology (2022). Debabrata Palai et al, Prediction of serum adsorption on polymer brush films by machine learning,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsbiomaterials.2c00441

