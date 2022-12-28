Machine Gun Kelly wears a Santa apron and sings Christmas songs with profane lyrics on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly showed off his unique sense of the holiday spirit Tuesday with clips shared on social media.

The 32-year-old singer wore a cleavage-revealing Christmas apron over a black and red checkered shirt while in the kitchen in an Instagram post.

He wrote ‘ima xxmas ho’ as a caption for his approximately 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

The gender-hopping singer was also shirtless while wearing an apron and showed off his red nail polish in other clips.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also shared a video of himself performing on stage in a Santa hat.

He made up Christmas songs with profane lyrics while entertaining the audience.

MGK also posted a photo with his mother, whom he reconciled with earlier this year after she left him as a child.

In addition, he shared a snapshot with his mother and daughter Casie from his previous relationship with his ex Emma Cannon.

The Shaker Heights High School graduate in Ohio has released rap and pop-punk albums during his music career.

His sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout was released in March via Bad Boy Records and Interscope Records.

Mainstream Sellout is nominated for Best Rock Album at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

MGK and actress Megan Fox, 36, went public with their relationship in June 2020.

Megan in January announced that they were engaged.