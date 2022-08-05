Machine Gun Kelly responds to his tour bus being vandalized with homophobic graffiti in Nebraska

Machine Gun Kelly addressed a vandal who sprayed homophobic graffiti on one of his tour buses in a series of Instagram stories.

The rocker, 32, is currently touring Omaha, Nebraska, and woke up Thursday morning to one of his buses being defaced on both sides, marked “RAP DEVIL F*****” on one side and the other with an image of an ejaculating penis.

However, while discussing the situation, Megan Fox’s fiancé revealed that it was not his personal bus that was vandalized: “You are so stupid. You sprayed a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you stupid idiot.’

“Do the first part of the crime right,” added the musician-born Colson Baker.

The Emo Girl hitmaker then joked about the vandal who had been waiting for him until the early hours.

“Second, I was on the buses until 3:30 a.m., which means you waited until 5:00 a.m. to spray paint***,” he said, bursting out laughing.

He continued to clarify the situation, saying, “You could have cuddled with your partner at home or done something, and instead you said, ‘Damn it, I wish he’d go to his hotel room so I can spray paint this motherfucker.’

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I haven’t even been able to enjoy it. You’re just… you suck,” he said, finishing the video.

A video made by Jodi Pattrin shows the yellow paint graffiti on both sides of the bus.

The night before the incident, MGK posted a short clip of its colorful vehicles, featuring pink, red, blue, yellow and green buses with the caption: “Taking the power rangers to Omaha.”

Kelly is currently on his Mainstream Sellout Tour in support of his eponymous album, which kicked off June 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

And his tour has certainly had its fair share of trouble.

A fan passed out in the crowd during his opener Willow Smith’s set on Tuesday in Pittsburgh, and MGK was groped by a fan during a show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon last month.

The Papercuts artist also made headlines after an incident in June at the New York City location Catch, when he slammed his own face with a champagne glass.

According to Page sixMGK said, “I don’t give a damn, bro, I don’t give a damn,” as his forehead bled after making contact with the broken glass.

MGK had just performed to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden and kicked off with an “improvised performance” of the song My Ex’s Best Friend at the restaurant, a source told the outlet.

MGK “refused” bandages offered to him by the audience and sang as the blood dripped down, the source said.