Machine Gun Kelly Enjoys Paris With Daughter Casie And Fiance Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly took his daughter Casie, 13, on her ‘first Europe tour’ – and documented the results on Instagram.

The singing sensation, 32, brought his teenager to Paris and took her around the city to see its iconic landmarks, including the Louvre Pyramid, designed by IM Pei.

After being a tourist during the day, he partied at night in the City Of Light with his amazing fiance Megan Fox, 36, of Transformers fame.

Known for his standout fashion choices, Kelly also indulged in his own idiosyncratic dress-horse tendencies.

Featured in his new Instagram album, Casie paid a visit to American fashion designer Rick Owens’ Paris studio.

At one point, Kelly even posed on a crazy chair designed to resemble Rick lying on his back, folding his legs in the air.

Kelly roamed the studio in a sleeveless outfit with shorts, which allowed him to show off his sensationally elaborate proliferation of tattoos.

In fact, he even appears to have expanded his body art collection as one of his photos showed what appeared to be a fresh tattoo of a helicopter on one of his arms.

The Emo Girl rapper, who shares his daughter with his ex Emma Cannon, donned a long cardigan covered in bright pink faux fur.

His more than nine million followers were also treated to a few photos of Kelly enjoying an evening on the town with Megan, Casie and some friends.

Megan was decked out in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that showed off her enviable hourglass figure, including her impressively taut midriff.

Kelly’s latest trip to Paris comes amid news that his infamous “$30,000 Manicure” from this year’s Billboard Music Awards is now being used for charitable purposes.

The Good Mourning star made an impression at the awards ceremony in May when he showed off his allegedly hugely expensive bejeweled fingernails.

Now Brittney Boyce, the founder of Nails Of LA, has apparently teamed up with jewelry brand Marrow Fine to repurpose the diamonds from Kelly’s manicure.

A new report in Daily Women’s Clothing states that 880 diamonds from Kelly’s award show nails are now going into an 18-piece capsule collection.

All profits from the pieces, which are sold at prices ranging from $1,950 to $5,000, would go to Kelly’s alma mater Shaker Heights High School in Ohio.

