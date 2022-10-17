Machine Gun Kelly back to blond before being honored at Newport Beach Film Festival with Keke Palmer

Machine Gun Kelly led the celebs who brought their star power to the 23rd annual Newport Beach Film Festival, held Sunday at Balboa Bay Resort.

The 32-year-old pop-punk rocker – with 30.5 million followers on social media – revealed via instagram story on Saturday he bleached his hair back to ‘Blonde Don’ after eight straight months of ‘Mr. Pink hair.

MGK (née Colson Baker) was at the Orange County fest to be honored with the Spotlight Award.

The Texas-born musician dressed his slender six-foot frame in a silky floral suit and metallic booties selected by stylist Adam Ballheim.

MGK later posed in the venue next to Roswell, New Mexico actress Amanda Midthunder.

The One Way actor attended Saturday’s screening of Tim Sutton’s film Taurus, which he produced and starred as troubled musician Cole opposite his real-life fiancée Megan Fox.

RLJE Films will distribute the doom drama, which currently has a 70% rating from critics (out of 10 reviews), on Rotten tomatoes.

Musically, the 9 Lives rocker will headline 97x Next Big Thing at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on December 3rd.

The NBFF also honored Emmy winner Keke Palmer, who took the plunge in a cream-colored belted maxi dress selected by image architect Law Roach.

The Illinois-born 29-year-old wore her braided hair in a partial updo and brought out her glowing complexion with false eyelashes.

Keke (born Lauren Keyana) received the Artist of Distinction Award for her body of work dating back to her childhood in Doug Atchison’s 2006 drama Akeelah and the Bee.

Palmer proudly posed with Emmy nominee Jeremy Pope, who looked handsome in a green suit without a shirt.

Despite never working together, the Password host seemed especially hands-on with the 30-year-old Pose alum.

Keke will officially launch its digital channel for content creators, KeyTV Network, on November 3.

Palmer will then perform opposite EGOT champion Whoopi Goldberg in Tim Federle’s Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit, which will eventually be streamed on Disney+.

Keke told Variety on Saturday: “[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold… If anyone could figure it out, it would be Aziz. Obviously we broke down at some point, but I’ll say I’m pretty devastated. It’s a great movie. If there’s a way to finish it, save it, I’d do it’

