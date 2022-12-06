Machine Guarding Systems And Safety

What is a machine guarding system?

Machine guarding systems are an important part of any factory or industrial setting. They help to protect employees from potential harm caused by hazardous machinery. There are many machines guarding systems like onboard shields, optical barriers, laser barriers, radars, but all serve the same purpose: keeping workers safe.

One common type of machine guarding system is a barrier guard, usually in the form of a fence surrounding the equipment. These enclosures are an important part of machine guarding systems, since they create a physical barrier between the operator and the equipment, preventing hands and other body parts from coming into contact with the moving parts.

Parts constituting a Safety Barrier

Panels and Posts

Panels are the basis of the fixed guards, they can be made of different materials such as wire mesh, full sheet metal, polycarbonate or composite materials. In any case they should be made from sturdy material that can withstand impact and accidental contact. Posts, resistant and firmly anchored to the ground, are used to support and join the panels by means of nuts and bolts or quick connectors.

Guarding Doors

Access to the safety perimeter is granted by different types of doors that, depending on the type of machinery, can be manual, pneumatic or electric operated and equipped with different type of locking systems. Locking devices, which can be magnetic, mechanical, electric, or interlocked ensure that only authorized personnel can access the equipment and helps keep everyone safe while working.

Locking Systems – Mechanical Locks

One of the main benefits of using mechanical locks for Machine Guarding Systems is that they are very simple and easy to use. They are also reliable, meaning they will not jam or malfunction like some electronic locking systems. This makes them ideal for use in high-security applications where reliability is essential.

In addition to their simplicity and reliability, mechanical locks offer a good degree of security. They are difficult to break into, meaning they can provide an extra layer of protection against theft or vandalism. They can also secure areas that may be off-limits to certain people, such as restricted areas in a factory or laboratory.

Locking Systems – Safety Interlock Switches

Safety interlock switches disable the power to a machine when activated, preventing anyone from being hurt while it’s in use. These devices are often used on saws and other dangerous equipment. They come in many shapes and sizes, but all do the same job: keeping people safe!

Benefits of using machine guarding systems

One of the primary benefits of using machine guarding systems is that they help prevent accidents. According to the National Safety Council, there are nearly 3 million workplace injuries annually in the United States alone. Many of these accidents could be prevented if companies used proper machine guards and safeguards.

Machine guarding systems also help to improve productivity by preventing downtime due to injury. When employees feel safe while working, they are less likely to take unnecessary precautions or stop work altogether out of fear for their safety. This means that businesses can operate more efficiently with fewer interruptions.

Finally, machine safeguarding helps ensure compliance with safety regulations. By following Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) guidelines for equipment protection, employers reduce their risk for fines and penalties related to unsafe working conditions.