Macheda reveals how he expected ex-Man United youngster Morrison to become ‘the next big thing’

Former Manchester United youngster Federico Macheda was convinced that Ravel Morrison would become a future superstar.

The 31-year-old recalls how Morrison ran rings around the Manchester United first team during training as a youth player.

Despite his potential as a young player, the Red Devils academy graduate struggled to build a fruitful career at Old Trafford, later having to endure fateful spells at clubs such as West Ham, Lazio and Sheffield United.

During an interview with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, via his YouTube channel FIVEMacheda reminisced about Morrison’s youth-level talent.

Ravel Morrison. He was an amazing, crazy talent,” Macheda said.

“This man was a crazy man. He would get into the first team and start dribbling [past] everyone, and everyone was shocked.

‘When you saw him play, you expected him to be next’ [big] thing, you know, because he had everything.

“The Man Utd team were crazy players back then, so to come to the first team and do the things he did was just crazy.

“He would just take the ball everywhere and do crazy things.”

Ferdinand echoed Macheda’s feelings and added, “I told you. You don’t understand how good this boy was!

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has joined MLS side DC United on a one-year first loan

“He drove you crazy. It’s crazy, everyone’s talking about [him] but it’s almost like you had to be there to really see and understand what he was doing – and not just in the reserves.

“Sometimes when you come back from an injury or something like that, you would start training with the reserves, he would do even more stupid things with the reserves. He sometimes played central defender in training!’

The ex-Red Devils midfielder has joined US DC United for a first one-year deal after being unsuccessful at 11 different clubs since Manchester United.